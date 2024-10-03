Trending topics:
NFL News: Giants HC Brian Daboll gets key weapon back after Malik Nabers serious injury update

The New York Giants will be without star player Malik Nabers for the game against the Seahawks, but head coach Brian Daboll returns a key weapon for his team.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Giants‘ start to the 2024 NFL season leaves a lot to be desired, especially when compared to preseason expectations. Head coach Brian Daboll has a big challenge in getting his team ready to face the Seattle Seahawks after losing wide receiver Malik Nabers to injury in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 1-3 record is a big problem for the Giants, which has rookie Nabers in the concussion protocol and his presence in Sunday’s game is a question mark that would be resolved in the negative despite his gradual recovery. To Daboll’s relief, a key player is returning to the lineup.

The key weapon Daboll has back for the game against the Seahawks is none other than running back Devin Singletary, who is likely to play after recovering from a groin injury. The 27-year-old running back was injured against the Cowboys, but his injury was not as serious as expected, so it is believed that he could be on the field as the Giants look to win their second straight game on the road.

Singletary had ten days rest before the next game against the Seahawks, which was a good thing. The former Buffalo Bills player came over from the Houston Texans this season and has two touchdowns for 221 yards this season.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants

What is Malik Nabers’ injury?

Malik Nabers was injured while attempting to hold onto the ball on the sideline during a 20-15 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys last Thursday in NFL Week 4. As he fell, his head hit the ground and he was placed in concussion protocol.

New York Giants upcoming games

  • Week 5 – New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks (10/6)
  • Week 6 – New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals (10/13)
  • Week 7 – New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles (10/20)
  • Week 8 – New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers (10/28)
