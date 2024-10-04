MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role

Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes dispels all doubts regarding using his star Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher in the MLB postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgershave made an important decision regarding Shohei Ohtani, a two-time American League MVP, about using him as a pitcher in this MLB postseason.

Shohei Ohtani has been working on his recovery and has thrown several pitches out of the bullpen. However, the team has decided that it is not the right time for him to face live hitters.

Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes confirmed the decision, explaining that Ohtani will continue his rehab program but will not advance to the stage of facing hitters.

“I think it’s no different than before,” said Gomes, according to a report from MLB.com. “We don’t anticipate him pitching in the postseason.” he added.

Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with General Manager Brandon Gomes at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ decision regarding Ohtani

The Dodgers’ choice not to use Ohtani as a pitcher in the postseason is based on several factors. First, the team has a solid pitching rotation, which reduces the need for Ohtani on the mound.

In addition, the Dodgers want to avoid any unnecessary risks to Ohtani’s health, especially considering his importance as a hitter. The team wants to make sure Ohtani is fully recovered and ready for next season.