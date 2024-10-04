Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role

Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes dispels all doubts regarding using his star Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher in the MLB postseason.

General Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesGeneral Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgershave made an important decision regarding Shohei Ohtani, a two-time American League MVP, about using him as a pitcher in this MLB postseason.

Shohei Ohtani has been working on his recovery and has thrown several pitches out of the bullpen. However, the team has decided that it is not the right time for him to face live hitters.

Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes confirmed the decision, explaining that Ohtani will continue his rehab program but will not advance to the stage of facing hitters.

“I think it’s no different than before,” said Gomes, according to a report from MLB.com. “We don’t anticipate him pitching in the postseason.” he added.

Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with General Manager Brandon Gomes at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani poses for a photo with General Manager Brandon Gomes at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Dodgers’ decision regarding Ohtani

The Dodgers’ choice not to use Ohtani as a pitcher in the postseason is based on several factors. First, the team has a solid pitching rotation, which reduces the need for Ohtani on the mound.

MLB News: Dodgers" Manager Dave Roberts sends optimistic message on Shohei Ohtani teammates" playoff return

In addition, the Dodgers want to avoid any unnecessary risks to Ohtani’s health, especially considering his importance as a hitter. The team wants to make sure Ohtani is fully recovered and ready for next season.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

