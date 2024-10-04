Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start

Bronny James, the son of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shows maturity and determination in his arrival to the team, responding to pressure and expectations.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV.
© Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV.

By Alexander Rosquez

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has joined the Los Angeles Lakers with both expectations and criticism. Despite being selected in the second round of the draft, Bronny demonstrates maturity and determination in facing challenges.

Aware of the criticism and high expectations, Bronny remains focused on his development and staying true to his style of play. He says he uses criticism as motivation to work harder and continually improve.

I just continue to try and be myself every day,” James said. “Doing the things I’ve loved since I was a kid and just trying to keep that routine of being myself. But also, taking the time to tune out all the noise and all the people who don’t think I should be here, while also trying to get in the gym, put in the work, and keep improving myself every day,” James added.

“I feel like it’s made me a stronger individual. Taking all that fuel, that criticism and backlash, and turning it into something that motivates me to get into the gym every day,” James said. “I feel like that’s been the most important part of why I’ve been getting better every summer.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bronny James: A versatile and intelligent asset for the Lakers

Bronny James highlights his intelligence and versatility on the court. Despite not having a defined role with the Lakers yet, he is willing to learn and adapt to the team’s needs.

NBA News: LeBron James delivers a strong message on the Lakers\&#039; success under JJ Redick

see also

NBA News: LeBron James delivers a strong message on the Lakers" success under JJ Redick

“I can definitely say that I’m a smart player,” James said about his game. “I’m not going to go in there lost or looking like I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ll be hard-nosed on the defensive end and play my role on offense, while being able to create a shot for myself. I don’t exactly know what my role will be this year, so I’m waiting to get into practice and figure it out.”

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

