NBA News: Lakers' Bronny James delivers powerful response to harsh criticism ahead of season start

Bronny James, the son of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shows maturity and determination in his arrival to the team, responding to pressure and expectations.

Aware of the criticism and high expectations, Bronny remains focused on his development and staying true to his style of play. He says he uses criticism as motivation to work harder and continually improve.

“I just continue to try and be myself every day,” James said. “Doing the things I’ve loved since I was a kid and just trying to keep that routine of being myself. But also, taking the time to tune out all the noise and all the people who don’t think I should be here, while also trying to get in the gym, put in the work, and keep improving myself every day,” James added.

“I feel like it’s made me a stronger individual. Taking all that fuel, that criticism and backlash, and turning it into something that motivates me to get into the gym every day,” James said. “I feel like that’s been the most important part of why I’ve been getting better every summer.”

Bronny James: A versatile and intelligent asset for the Lakers

Bronny James highlights his intelligence and versatility on the court. Despite not having a defined role with the Lakers yet, he is willing to learn and adapt to the team’s needs.

“I can definitely say that I’m a smart player,” James said about his game. “I’m not going to go in there lost or looking like I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ll be hard-nosed on the defensive end and play my role on offense, while being able to create a shot for myself. I don’t exactly know what my role will be this year, so I’m waiting to get into practice and figure it out.”