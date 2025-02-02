Hoping that the 2025 MLB season will be the year the New York Yankees reclaim the World Series title, fans are eager to see the full roster take shape ahead of Opening Day. While the team boasts several big names, the absence of Juan Soto looms large as the Yankees aim to compete for the championship.

To compensate for Soto’s departure, the Yankees have added key players such as Devin Williams, Max Fried, and Cody Bellinger, reinforcing their roster alongside franchise cornerstone Aaron Judge. Now, after two years of battling injuries and struggling to secure a permanent spot, a promising outfielder is set to return in 2025.

Looking for redemption, Jasson Dominguez—who initially joined the Yankees in 2023—hopes to prove his worth to the team and its fans after missing most of that season and being sidelined with an injury in 2024. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the highly touted prospect is preparing for another shot at establishing himself in the majors.

“After teasing his talent as a September call-up in 2023 and then roughing it through an injury-riddled 2024, Dominguez is set to enter spring training as the Yankees’ presumed starting left fielder in a reshaped outfield alongside Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger,” Joyce reported.

Jasson Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on September 7, 2023 in New York City. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-3.

Dominguez’s struggles with the Yankees

Despite his young age and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s continued belief in his potential, Dominguez is determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. According to Joyce, the Dominican outfielder could play a crucial role for New York as the team looks ahead to 2025.

“A healthy Dominguez has an even higher ceiling for what he could add to the lineup if he is able to make adjustments against major league pitching — which proved to be a challenge late last year,” Joyce wrote, assessing Dominguez’s future with the Yankees.

Having played just 26 games over the past two years, Dominguez is eager to prove that the Yankees’ investment in him was justified. He views 2025 as a pivotal season, hoping to showcase the talent that once made him one of baseball’s most promising prospects. Under contract through 2031, Dominguez still has time to establish himself as a key contributor rather than just a high-risk acquisition.

Cashman’s thoughts on Dominguez’s return

Before confirming Dominguez’s return, Cashman addressed the possibility of the young outfielder making the Yankees’ roster in 2025. “I’d like to see Dominguez get his shot. Now, he’s young. He’s got to earn it, and he’s got to retain it,” Cashman said of Dominguez.

With Dominguez hoping to stay healthy and avoid any setbacks, the Yankees are counting on him to make an impact in 2025 MLB season. Alongside stars like Aaron Judge and newly acquired pitcher Max Fried, Dominguez wants to prove that past injuries and struggles are behind him as he looks to solidify his place in the lineup.