The 2025 MLB season may be a ways off, but many are already analyzing the future of the league’s big stars. Jonathan Papelbon, the former All-Star closer, has issued a warning about Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees‘ star.

Papelbon’s concerns focus on Judge’s ability to handle pressure and maintain his high level of play, suggesting that he could struggle next season, especially after his disappointing performance in the 2024 postseason.

Despite Aaron Judge’s impressive regular season, which included two AL MVP awards (one in 2024), he did not shine in the 2024 playoffs. In 14 games, his batting average was just .184, although he did hit three home runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This performance raised questions about his ability to perform under pressure, a crucial factor in high-level baseball. While the Yankees made it to the World Series, many wonder if the Fall Classic would have been closer had Judge met expectations.

Papelbon’s warning to Yankees on Aaron Judge

Known for his bluntness, Papelbon didn’t hold back in expressing his concerns about Judge. “Here’s the thing at the end of the day, all baseball players are mental, man,” Papelbon said during a recent appearance on Foul Territory. “We all are. We’re just built that way and we press. I mean, I’ve pressed, we’ve all pressed at certain times. I think the pressing from what he showed in the playoffs is gonna just continue… I think he’s gonna be going up against much better pitching staffs in the AL East this year… Honestly, I think the struggles continue.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge teammate’s social media activity fuels departure speculation from Yankees

“I think he’s gonna have to find something else that propels him,” Papelbon continued. “I know he’s a regular-season player, but the first month, to me, is gonna be very interesting.”

Advertisement

Judge and the mental factor in Baseball

When healthy, Judge has been an extraordinarily consistent player during the regular season in recent years. Yankees fans will understandably be upset by Papelbon’s comments. However, there is one undeniable truth: baseball is a mental game.

Advertisement

Judge hit just .184 during the Yankees’ biggest games of the season. He won’t have a chance to redeem himself until the 2025 campaign begins, meaning Judge has had time to reflect on his struggles since the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series. The pressure of playing in New York and the expectations surrounding a player of his caliber are enormous.

What’s next for Judge in the MLB?

Aaron Judge has shown the ability to bounce back after tough stretches, and there’s no reason to doubt his potential heading into 2025. Still, if Judge struggles at the start of the new campaign, Papelbon’s comments could resurface. The pressure on Judge will be immense, and how he handles that mental pressure will be key to his success in the 2025 MLB season.

Advertisement