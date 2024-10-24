Trending topics:
MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani teammate, spoke about the possibility of the Japanese star being used as a pitcher in the MLB World Series.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024, in Miami, Florida.
© Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Dodgers, has expressed his opinion on the possibility of the Japanese phenom pitching in the MLB World Series. Tyler Glasnow believes Ohtani could be effective on the mound, but he’s more likely to focus on hitting and running the bases.

Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery 13 months ago and has been working on his recovery. While he’s made significant progress, the chance of him pitching in the World Series remains slim.

Glasnow, who has also dealt with elbow issues, shared his experience with Scott Braun on Foul Territory, highlighting the challenges of recovery after a second surgery. “I know with the second surgery especially, getting a doctor’s clearance is extremely hard. The second one adds six more months of recovery,” Glasnow said.

He added that it would be surprising to see Ohtani on the mound in the World Series. “I’m sure if you asked him, he’d be like, ‘I’m down.’ But I think it’s more of a collective decision,” he said. “It takes some time to get back, too. You have your bullpens and throwing to hitters.”

Ohtani’s offensive power set to shine in the World Series

Despite the low likelihood of pitching, Ohtani remains a key figure for the Dodgers. His talent as a hitter and baserunner has been evident throughout the MLB season, and he is expected to make a significant impact in the World Series.

Ohtani has shown his ability to shine in big moments, and fans are eager to see him in action in the championship series. His presence in the Dodgers’ lineup adds an element of excitement and anticipation.

When will Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees be?

The Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees will begin next Friday, October 25, in Los Angeles at 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT. It promises to be an electrifying series between both teams to determine the MLB World Series champion.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

