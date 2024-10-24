MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate clarifies possibility of Japanese star pitching in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani teammate, spoke about the possibility of the Japanese star being used as a pitcher in the MLB World Series.

Shohei Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Dodgers, has expressed his opinion on the possibility of the Japanese phenom pitching in the MLB World Series. Tyler Glasnow believes Ohtani could be effective on the mound, but he’s more likely to focus on hitting and running the bases.

Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery 13 months ago and has been working on his recovery. While he’s made significant progress, the chance of him pitching in the World Series remains slim.

Glasnow, who has also dealt with elbow issues, shared his experience with Scott Braun on Foul Territory, highlighting the challenges of recovery after a second surgery. “I know with the second surgery especially, getting a doctor’s clearance is extremely hard. The second one adds six more months of recovery,” Glasnow said.

He added that it would be surprising to see Ohtani on the mound in the World Series. “I’m sure if you asked him, he’d be like, ‘I’m down.’ But I think it’s more of a collective decision,” he said. “It takes some time to get back, too. You have your bullpens and throwing to hitters.”

Ohtani’s offensive power set to shine in the World Series

Despite the low likelihood of pitching, Ohtani remains a key figure for the Dodgers. His talent as a hitter and baserunner has been evident throughout the MLB season, and he is expected to make a significant impact in the World Series.

Ohtani has shown his ability to shine in big moments, and fans are eager to see him in action in the championship series. His presence in the Dodgers’ lineup adds an element of excitement and anticipation.

When will Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees be?

The Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees will begin next Friday, October 25, in Los Angeles at 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT. It promises to be an electrifying series between both teams to determine the MLB World Series champion.