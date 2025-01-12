Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms if Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will leave Steelers after loss to Ravens in playoffs

After a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Ravens, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the future of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan must make a crucial decision for the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being eliminated in the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents.

The big question is how much money both quarterbacks will demand and whether the Steelers are willing to pay $30 million annually for either of them. What seems very complicated is that they might be able to keep both.

Another option in their quest to win the Super Bowl could be letting both go and looking for another alternative in free agency or the Draft. Tomlin faced that question after being eliminated.

Who will be the Steelers QB in 2025?

After the game against the Ravens, Mike Tomlin responded to a question from reporters about his thoughts on the quarterback position for the 2025 season due to the contractual situation of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“You know, I’m not ready to take a big picture approach. I’m really assessing what happened today. I’m certainly appreciative of their efforts tonight, but I can say that largely for the entire season. They’re two quality people at the quarterback position and really appreciate what they poured into this. Our play wasn’t good enough. I just love the spirit in which he (Russell Wilson) continued to fight. The way he led the group out of the locker room after the half, but certainly, none of us were good enough.”

