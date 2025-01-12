Russell Wilson failed in his attempt to take the Steelers to the Super Bowl. After two very controversial years with the Broncos, the veteran seemed like a great alternative for Mike Tomlin.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan when the team had a 10-3 record with complete control of the AFC North. However, four consecutive losses to close the regular season set off alarms.

In the end, the Pittsburgh Steelers were crushed by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. Now, Wilson’s future looks very uncertain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Russell Wilson get contract extension from Steelers?

Russell Wilson will become a free agent and the Steelers have shown no signs of offering him a contract extension anytime soon. Despite this, the quarterback has already decided where he wants to play next season: Pittsburgh.

“It’s been such a blessing to be here. The guys that we have and the organization is truly first class. I love the city and what it means. It’s a special place with special guys. It’s been one of the best years for me personally to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Obviously, I hope I’m here and everything else. I love black and gold and just what it means to me.”

Advertisement