Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in a painful 28-14 loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Undoubtedly, Lamar Jackson showed why he could once again be the MVP.

Lamar’s great impact occurred especially in the first half with the famous read option. Tomlin’s defense had no answer for the quarterback, nor for Derrick Henry, who finished the game with 186 yards and two touchdowns. That, combined with an offense that didn’t work with Russell Wilson, caused the disaster.

Now, the Steelers will reach 16 years without a Super Bowl and, even more concerning, the historic franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since January 2017. An alarming situation.

What is Mike Tomlin’s postseason record?

Mike Tomlin has a playoff record of 8-11 as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, the team is currently on a six-game losing streak in the postseason. The worst in franchise history.

“Congratulations to the Ravens. They were the better group. That was obvious. The X-factor was Lamar’s unique talents. It seemed like every time we got him behind the sticks, he made up for it. When we got him in a possession down circumstance, he extended and won those circumstances. We never really found a fluid answer all day. So, you can sum it all up to say that they were certainly the better group.”

