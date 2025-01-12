Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Lamar Jackson and Ravens after Steelers elimination in playoffs

After a crushing playoff elimination at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't hold back to admit defeat.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in a painful 28-14 loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Undoubtedly, Lamar Jackson showed why he could once again be the MVP.

Lamar’s great impact occurred especially in the first half with the famous read option. Tomlin’s defense had no answer for the quarterback, nor for Derrick Henry, who finished the game with 186 yards and two touchdowns. That, combined with an offense that didn’t work with Russell Wilson, caused the disaster.

Now, the Steelers will reach 16 years without a Super Bowl and, even more concerning, the historic franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since January 2017. An alarming situation.

Advertisement

What is Mike Tomlin’s postseason record?

Mike Tomlin has a playoff record of 8-11 as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, the team is currently on a six-game losing streak in the postseason. The worst in franchise history.

“Congratulations to the Ravens. They were the better group. That was obvious. The X-factor was Lamar’s unique talents. It seemed like every time we got him behind the sticks, he made up for it. When we got him in a possession down circumstance, he extended and won those circumstances. We never really found a fluid answer all day. So, you can sum it all up to say that they were certainly the better group.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Russell Wilson reportedly leaves Steelers if Pittsburgh lose against Ravens in playoffs

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson reportedly leaves Steelers if Pittsburgh lose against Ravens in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Shock trade could impact Kevin Durant and the Suns
NBA

Shock trade could impact Kevin Durant and the Suns

NCAAF star lets Jerry Jones know he wants to play for Dak Prescott's Cowboys
College Football

NCAAF star lets Jerry Jones know he wants to play for Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: 2025 Spanish Super Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: 2025 Spanish Super Cup

CJ Stroud uncovers Texans' key to win against the Chargers
NFL

CJ Stroud uncovers Texans' key to win against the Chargers

Better Collective Logo