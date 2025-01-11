Trending topics:
Jake Paul faces an unusual $20 million challenge from a boxing legend, igniting excitement and intense debate in the boxing community.

Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
By Alexander Rosquez

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTuber turned boxer, continues to seek challenges that will solidify his boxing career. Following his contentious victory over Mike Tyson, Paul has received a new call-out—this time from a true boxing legend: Roy Jones Jr.

Jones Jr., a former world champion in four weight divisions, is no stranger to high-profile bouts. His own controversial win against Mike Tyson garnered significant media attention. Now, he’s looking to leverage that momentum to secure a lucrative fight with Paul.

Widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, Roy Jones Jr. has expressed interest in facing Paul—but only under one condition: a $20 million purse. “I was the last person to fight Mike, so why would I take anything less than $20 million? Don’t waste my time,” Jones Jr. told the specialized outlet Covers.

An attractive challenge, but unlikely

While Jones Jr.’s challenge has generated considerable buzz among boxing fans, the likelihood of the fight materializing remains slim. Paul, who has built his career on flashy, controversial matchups, will likely prioritize opponents who offer broader media exposure and help enhance his growing popularity.

Roy Jones Jr. attends “Still The Greatest: Muhammad Ali’s Triumphant Legacy” presented by The Paley Center at The Paley Museum on October 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Additionally, the significant age gap between the two fighters cannot be ignored. At 55, Jones Jr. would face a considerable physical disadvantage against Paul, who is in peak condition, with a clear edge in youth and speed.

What’s next for Jake Paul?

Despite Jones Jr.’s call-out, Paul is already on the hunt for his next opponent. Known for his ambitious approach and knack for generating controversy, Paul remains a highly marketable figure in boxing.

The future of Paul’s boxing career is uncertain, but one thing is clear: he will continue to pursue challenges that boost his profile and solidify his standing in the sport.

Alexander Rosquez

