Aaron Boone makes big revelation about the secret formula the Yankees used to reach the World Series

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed the team's secret weapon that has enabled them to advance through the MLB season to the World Series.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed the secret to his team’s success in the MLB postseason. Despite facing various challenges during the regular season, the Yankees managed to overcome adversity and qualify for the World Series.

The Yankees got off to a promising start in the regular season but struggled midway through the year. However, they managed to bounce back and secure their playoff spot as the top seed in the American League.

In the postseason, the Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, demonstrating their ability to handle pressure and perform at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Boone has revealed the Yankees’ secret formula: the team’s camaraderie and their shared desire to succeed, as noted by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty. “There’s no denying the closeness that these guys have with one another,” Boone said. “The best team situation you can get into is when you can genuinely say at the end of the year, or any point in the year, not because you desire it but because this is how you feel: ‘I want it for the guy next to me more than myself.’ That exists with this team, and that’s powerful,” he added.

Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Yankees vs. Dodgers: An all-star showdown in the World Series

The World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers will be led by two MLB stars. Yankees star Aaron Judge will lead the team with his offensive power, while Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, coming off a historic season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, will spearhead Los Angeles.

Advertisement

see also Have the New York Yankees ever won the World Series? A look at their championship history

When does the 2024 World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers begin?

This matchup promises to be thrilling and packed with talent. The World Series will begin next Friday in Los Angeles at 8:08 p.m. ET / 5:08 p.m. PT. Fans of both teams and baseball enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting this MLB World Series showdown.