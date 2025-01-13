George Pickens had a very tough season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The star wide receiver failed to surpass 1,000 yards, missed several weeks due to injury, and only caught three touchdowns throughout the year.

Additionally, the player sparked several controversies due to his behavior on and off the field. Problems with officials, fights with opponents, frustration over not getting enough targets, and a lack of communication with Russell Wilson were some examples of this.

Pickens should be a key piece if the Steelers want to win the Super Bowl, but the reality is that no one knows what his future holds. Now, a stunning statement has created even more uncertainty.

Will George Pickens leave the Steelers?

During the press conference following the loss to the Ravens, a reporter asked George Pickens if, after three years with the team, he saw any signs of growth in the offense. “Yeah. I’ve seen signs of growth for sure. From past, you know, first year I’ve been here, just way more growth for sure.”

However, the wide receiver sparked major controversy when he faced the following question: “George, does that make you optimistic going forward?” This was Pickens’ incredible answer: “No.”

For many weeks, rumors have circulated that the young star doesn’t seem happy with the offense led by Russell Wilson. His response will fuel that theory even more, as well as the possibility that he might want to leave the team.