The biggest time of the year is just around the corner for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in the last two years, the duo will be looking do pull off an unprecedented feat in NFL history: to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy three times in a row.

However, injuries continue to challenge the two-time defending champions. On Friday, the Chiefs confirmed that Reid and Mahomes won’t be able to count on defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu for the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Kansas City has placed the 25-year-old on Injured Reserve, which means he won’t be able to help the team in its quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title. This comes shortly after his participation in the regular season finale.

Chiefs rule out Marlon Tuipulotu just before 2025 NFL playoffs

With Reid resting Mahomes and most of the Chiefs‘ starters in Week 18, Tuipulotu played a total of 48 snaps (65%) during the 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos, recording four combined tackles.

Marlon Tuipulotu #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, the USC product spent three years in the City of the Brotherly Love before landing in Kansas City in August.

After starting with the team’s practice squad, the Chiefs promoted Tuipulotu to the active roster in September. He was a healthy scratch for most of the regular season, but Chris Jones’ injury in the final stretch saw him get playing time.

Before seeing plenty of action against the Broncos, Reid gave Tuipulotu some reps on Christmas against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tooking 13 snaps during the Week 17 matchup.

Who’s taking Tuipulotu’s place on the Chiefs’ active roster?

Jones coming back for the Divisional Round meant Tuipulotu’s chances of playing in the postseason were slim, but now he won’t even serve as an alternative in case Reid needed him.

His presence on IR means the Chiefs have an open roster spot ahead of their first game in the 2025 NFL playoffs, though it remains to be seen how they use it. One option could be to activate cornerback Jaylen Watson, whose practice window was recently opened. But we shouldn’t rule out Brett Veach signing another defensive lineman.