The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to start their quest for yet another Super Bowl title after earning a well-deserved bye to the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. Andy Reid, however, can’t ignore the buzz around his coaching staff. With both offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo getting interviews for head coach openings around the NFL, Reid faces losing key assistants at Arrowhead.

However, the three-time Super Bowl champion made it clear that he won’t stand in their way. Besides, Reid claimed that all the coordinators on the Chiefs’ coaching staff could perfectly lead an NFL team.

“You could take all of the coordinators there and put them right in that mix for sure. Both of them are – offensive and defensive guys are phenomenal, (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Dave) Toub does a great job,” Reid said at a press conference last week, via Chiefs Wire. “I know the two names that normally come up are the offensive and defensive coordinators. Both of those two are – warrant that, yeah, for sure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid may lose key assistants with Nagy, Spagnuolo getting interviews for HC jobs

Nagy was the first Chiefs‘ assistant to draw interest from another team in this year’s coaching cycle, with the New York Jets interviewing Kansas City’s OC for their head coach vacancy on Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with head coach Andy Reid in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Advertisement

After firing Robert Saleh early in the 2024 NFL season, the Jets are now interviewing multiple candidates to fill the position, which was covered on an interim basis by Jeff Ulbrich after Saleh’s exit.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs already secure two players for Andy Reid for the 2025 season

The Jets, in fact, have also interviewed Spagnuolo for the job, though the Chiefs DC got more offers. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars joined the queue for the 65-year-old.

Advertisement

Reid shows nothing but support for Nagy, Spagnuolo

Needless to say, if losing one of his top assistants would be tough for Reid, let alone to lose both of them. Still, the Chiefs head coach let Nagy and Spags know that he’d completely understand if they decide to become a HC elsewhere.

“You know this from what I’ve said before: I think both of them deserve an opportunity again to be head coaches,” Reid said. “They’re obviously getting some play here, so other people recognize that, too. We’ll just see where it goes. I know they’re focused on taking care of business now here and then looking at these other things this week, and then that stops after this week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Spagnuolo and Nagy already boast experience as head coaches in the NFL. While the former took charge of the Rams from 2009 to 2011 and served as the New York Giants interim HC in 2007, the latter was at the helm of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021.