After a two-game break due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to return to action on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. However, LeBron James and the team received disappointing news regarding Bronny James ahead of their matchup.

LeBron‘s son, who has seen limited playing time in recent games, has been working hard to prove himself to head coach JJ Redick. Despite his efforts, Bronny’s recent performances have not significantly boosted his case for more minutes on the court.

Now, his NBA journey faces another hurdle. According to the Lakers‘ latest injury report, Bronny is listed as questionable for the upcoming game due to an illness. “Lakers status report vs. SAS. JAN. 13: Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) and LeBron James (left foot injury management) are PROBABLE; Bronny James Jr. (illness) is QUESTIONABLE,” the team announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While LeBron and Anthony Davis are also on the report, they are expected to suit up for the game. As for Bronny, his status remains uncertain, leaving fans and teammates hopeful for his quick recovery.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center.

Advertisement

Bronny’s illness setback disappoints South Bay Lakers

Despite being under contract with the Lakers this season, Bronny was expected to return to action with the South Bay Lakers soon, given his limited minutes in the NBA. However, following the latest disappointing injury update, his recovery timeline remains unclear. With the South Bay Lakers set to play on Tuesday, it’s uncertain if James will be available for the game.

Advertisement

see also Bronny James disappoints fans by choosing LeBron’s Lakers

This marks the second time this season that Bronny has been sidelined due to injury. Previously, he missed nearly a month of action, and his return to the NBA was underwhelming. While his performances in the G League with the South Bay Lakers showcased his potential, they haven’t yet translated into increased playing time under Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Advertisement

Bronny’s challenges in the NBA

In his limited NBA appearances, Bronny has struggled to make an impact. Through nine games with the Lakers, he is averaging just 0.4 points, 0.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. While these numbers highlight his challenges at the NBA level, his contributions in the G League tell a different story.

In his last outing with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny displayed flashes of the skillset that has sparked hope among fans. He is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in the G League while shooting 37.9% from the field. These performances suggest he could thrive with more opportunities, but his transition to the NBA remains a work in progress.

Advertisement