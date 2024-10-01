MLB News: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. shares heartfelt message after batting title win

The Kansas City Royals are back in the MLB playoffs, thanks to the leadership of their star, Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royalsare preparing to face the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series. After securing their playoff spot, the Royals will travel to Camden Yards for this three-game series.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro gathered his team for a brief meeting after their win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. During the meeting, details of the trip to Baltimore were discussed, and Bobby Witt Jr.‘s accomplishment of winning the American League batting title was recognized.

Witt, 24, expressed his excitement about traveling to Baltimore and making the playoffs for the first time in his career. The young shortstop has had an exceptional season, leading the league in several offensive categories.

“It’s special,” Witt said of the batting title. “It’s an honor. It wasn’t even really a goal, just more like, ‘If you do this, it’s special.’ You never think as a kid that it would happen. And now that it has happened, it’s special. I think it comes down to this team, just being able to put me in good situations. That’s all I want to do—try to get on, get the guys in, and score runs. It’s been a great year, and we’re just getting started.”

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals steps on second for the out on Parker Meadows #22 of the Detroit Tigers on a fielder’s choice in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Royals: The Road to the Playoffs

The Royals had an impressive season, going from 106 losses in 2023 to qualifying for the playoffs in 2024. Their win over the Braves on Sunday was crucial in securing fifth place in the American League. Matt Quatraro praised his team’s effort and dedication throughout the season. “These guys deserve all the credit in the world,” Quatraro said.

Bobby Witt Jr.: A rising star

Witt Jr. has proven to be one of the brightest stars in MLB. The 24-year-old has put up impressive offensive numbers and has been instrumental in the Royals’ success. Witt has led the league in several categories, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and hits.