MLB News: Scott Boras and Brian Cashman talked about World Series champion who could join Yankees

Brian Cashman hasn’t slowed down, continuing to explore the market for players to bolster the New York Yankees’ defense and offense ahead of the 2024 MLB season. One of the biggest developments is his recent confirmation of discussions with Scott Boras about a World Series champion from the Astros.

According to Bob Nightengale, the player in question is Alex Bregman, the standout third baseman who is reportedly on the Yankees’ radar as a potential candidate for their infield. With the Yankees already considering internal options to fill second base, Bregman could be an ideal fit.

Cashman acknowledged his talks with Boras, commenting, “He’s been a thorn in our sides for years, along with a lot of other peoples’ sides.” A sentiment similar to what he shared about new pitcher Devin Williams, whose arrival from the Brewers led to Nestor Cortes’ departure.

However, Cashman also admitted that Bregman is likely to attract significant interest from other MLB teams during free agency. “He’s now into free agency, and I’m sure he’s got a whole boatload of choices. Really good players like him make a lot of money.”

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros

How Many World Series Has Alex Bregman Won?

Bregman has two World Series titles, both with the Houston Astros. The first came in 2017, when he hit two home runs during the series. The second was in 2022, where he contributed a key home run in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros ultimately won that series 4-2.

What Was Bregman’s Salary with the Astros?

Bregman’s most recent salary with the Astros was $30.5 million per season, under a five-year, $100 million contract that covered the 2023 and 2024 seasons. To date, it remains the largest deal of his career, which began in 2016.