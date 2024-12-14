MLB News: Brian Cashman hints at Aaron Boone's crucial decision on Devin Williams for the 2025 season

Aaron Boone is gradually receiving new players to bolster the New York Yankees’ roster for the 2025 season. According to the team’s general manager, Brian Cashman, Boone will soon be tasked with a pivotal decision regarding the future role of Devin Williams as a pitcher.

Cashman recently commented on the closer position for the Bombers, revealing that it will ultimately be Boone’s responsibility to decide whether Williams will take on that role or share it with Luke Weaver.

Cashman, who prefers to stay out of such decisions, said about the closer situation: “All I care about is closing the game down, shortening the game. Who’s doing it and when they’re doing it, that’s gonna be for a manager and our coaching staff to figure out.”

It’s worth noting that Weaver had been working as the Yankees’ closer, providing solid results. Recently, the team decided to sign him for another season to pitch in 2025, especially with the departure of Nestor Cortes, strengthening the pitching staff.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 18: Devin Williams #38 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after a strike out in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field on September 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Devin Williams’ 2024 Season and Experience

Williams made 22 appearances during the 2024 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, though he was limited by a back injury—a stress fracture that sidelined him for several weeks. He finished the season with a 1.25 ERA across 21.2 innings pitched, a performance similar to his 2022 and 2023 campaigns, where he logged over 60 appearances with an ERA below 2.00.

Since his MLB debut in 2019 with the Brewers—his only team—Williams has made 241 appearances, finished 97 games, posted a 1.83 ERA, allowed 129 hits, 63 runs, 48 earned runs, 15 home runs, and 112 walks.

Williams’ Contract with the Yankees

The details of Williams’ contract with the Yankees have yet to be fully confirmed, but according to Spotrac, his estimated salary will be $8.4 million for one season. This is a slight increase over his previous contract with the Brewers, which was worth $7.2 million.

