Brad Marchand makes something clear to Bruins fans ahead of USA vs Canada at TD Garden

Brad Marchand is one of the most polarizing players in the NHL, as he’s either loved or hated due to his unique, taunting playstyle. While the 36-year-old has been booed in pretty much every arena he stepped into, he never had to worry about being jeered on when playing at TD Garden for the Boston Bruins. However, as Team Canada gears up for the 4 Nations Final in Boston against Team USA, Marchand sent an honest statement to the home fans.

Team Canada will be looking to hit the ground running when they enter the building located above North Station in Beantown. After the deflating loss at Bell Centre on Saturday night, the players on Team Canada roster couldn’t hide their frustration and thirst for revenge over their American counterparts.

Marchand finds himself in a unique situation, facing an unparalleled opportunity with his country at the very rink where he has spent his entire NHL career. A legend within the walls of TD Garden, he won’t be welcomed as an idol on Thursday night—but as the enemy.

Ahead of Thursday’s marquee matchup in Boston, Marchand didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room, delivering a sincere message to Bruins fans who will be cheering for Team USA.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins prepares to take the ice prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been booed everywhere,” Brad Marchand admitted, in dialogue with Boston.com. “No, I haven’t thought about it. So I’m not too worried about it.”

Bruins star ruled out for Team USA

Marchand will be the only Bruins representative on the ice during Team USA and Canada’s meeting on Thursday. American goaltender Jeremy Swayman will be available but will watch the game from the bench. However, the biggest absence in Team USA will be that of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

“Charlie McAvoy won’t play in Thursday’s 4 Nations Final, as he’s undergoing testing for what’s believed to be an infection related to an upper-body injury suffered during the event,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account.

Brad Marchand #63 of Canada takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Do-or-die

Marchand and Team Canada are halfway to their goal in the international tournament, and they’ll have an incredible opportunity to claim victory over their historic rivals, in their own barn, making the win even sweeter.

“We came here for this purpose and now it’s win one more game, and it just happens to be against the team that beat us after the fireworks that went off Saturday night,” Canada coach Jon Cooper stated, per NHL.com. “I think it should be a pretty good made-for-TV event.”