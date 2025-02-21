This summer, boxing fans were on the edge of their seats, anticipating an unexpected clash between Canelo Alvarez and YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul. However, the highly anticipated negotiations ultimately fell apart when Canelo decided to sign a lucrative four-fight contract with Riyadh Season.

Under this deal, the unified super middleweight champion will face IBF champion William Scull in May and then take on Terence Crawford in September. Despite these high-profile bouts, the collapse of the Canelo-Paul fight continues to stir controversy, with Jake Paul accusing Canelo of “dodging” him.

For most boxing fans, the prospect of a Canelo-Paul fight seemed an impossible mismatch. Canelo, regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is the current unified super middleweight champion, while Jake Paul, who most recently fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in an exhibition match, lacks the experience and pedigree to compete at such a high level. The disparity in skill and experience would have been stark.

Canelo’s thoughts on a fight with Jake Paul

In a revealing interview with The Breakfast Club, Canelo shared his thoughts on how a fight with Paul would unfold. “I would probably play a little bit with him before knocking him out in the first round,” he said. “Not for long. Maybe the first round. Yes, I might play with him a little. I think people would enjoy it.” Canelo’s comments underscore his confidence and belief that he would dominate Paul with ease.

Did Canelo dodge Jake Paul?

With the fight canceled, Jake Paul has been left searching for a new opponent. As Canelo focuses on his upcoming matches with Scull and Crawford, Paul continues to pursue challenges that will advance his boxing career. Rumors suggest that Paul could face a reigning world champion with an impressive record of 20 knockouts in 21 wins. This potential matchup would be a chance for Paul to avenge his exhibition fight with Tyson and further his legitimacy as a boxer.

Jake Paul’s future in boxing

Despite ongoing criticism of his boxing skills, Jake Paul remains a polarizing figure who commands significant attention in the sport. A potential fight with a world champion would serve as a pivotal moment in his career. If he succeeds, Paul could silence his critics and solidify his place in the boxing world. The future of Jake Paul’s boxing career remains a subject of great interest, with fans eagerly awaiting his next move.