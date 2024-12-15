MLB News: Steven Cohen shares key financial insight on the Mets following Juan Soto's arrival

Steven Cohen, owner of the New York Mets since 2020, has a knack for sparking excitement among fans whenever he speaks about the team’s future. This time, his comments came with a noteworthy financial update, crediting the arrival of superstar Juan Soto for a significant spike in ticket sales.

According to Cohen, following Soto’s blockbuster 15-year, $765 million signing, ticket demand has surged. Cohen took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, stating, “Ticket sales exploded this week vs last week. We were 18th in MLB attendance last year.”

Beyond the sales update, Cohen took a moment to express gratitude to Mets fans for their quick response to the Soto acquisition, saying, “I want to thank Mets fans for responding to the Soto signing.” He even engaged fans with a question, asking, “Any predictions where we end up this year?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticket prices for Opening Day at Citi Field on April 4, 2025, against the Toronto Blue Jays reflect the hype. Premium seats for the first game are listed at $2,801, while the cheapest tickets—located in the “promenade outfield”—are selling for $137. Citi Field has a seating capacity of 41,922.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who Led MLB Ticket Sales in 2024?

According to StubHub data published by Forbes, the Los Angeles Dodgers topped MLB ticket sales last season, followed by the New York Yankees. The Mets did not crack the top 10, a list that also featured the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

Mets vs. Yankees: 2025 Matchup Details

The Mets and Yankees will face off during a road series beginning May 16, 2025. That matchup will mark the first time Juan Soto squares off against his former teammates. Following the Yankees series, the Mets will travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox.