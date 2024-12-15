There’s no more speculation about Juan Soto’s departure to the New York Mets. With the largest contract in U.S. sports history, Soto has been officially introduced to fans and the media. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are already turning the page, focusing on potential replacements to bolster their roster for the 2025 MLB Season.

After reportedly securing key signings like Max Fried and Devin Williams, the Yankees are assembling a competitive squad aimed squarely at one goal: winning the 2025 World Series. According to Dylan Barker of Empire Sports Media, the Yankees have identified two primary targets: Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger.

With their pitching rotation strengthened, the Yankees are now addressing gaps in their batting lineup. One of the names emerging in rumors is Alex Bregman. The Houston Astros star, who tallied 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 151 hits last season, could provide the power and consistency the Yankees need. Bregman is reportedly open to a move if the terms align.

Another potential addition is Cody Bellinger, a World Series champion eager to reignite his career. After two seasons with the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger is keen on joining the Yankees. However, financial negotiations remain a sticking point, leaving his future uncertain.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.

How close is Bregman to becoming a Yankee?

According to Barker, the Yankees have kept the possibility of trading for Bregman open, especially after recently trading Caleb Durbin. “Durbin’s departure creates a vacancy in the infield. He had been considered the ‘odds-on favorite’ to start at second base on Opening Day at the start of the Winter Meetings, but now New York needs to add an infielder,” Barker explained.

Barker also highlighted how Bregman could fit into the Yankees’ game plan while positively impacting Jazz Chisholm Jr. “Currently, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the team’s third baseman, but signing Bregman would allow Jazz to move back to his natural position, which is second base,” he added.

While the specifics of a potential Yankees offer for Bregman remain unknown, the prospect of acquiring a player of his caliber has stirred excitement among fans. A move like this would not only bolster the Yankees’ roster but also send a clear message to the rest of the league: New York is all-in for 2025.

Bellinger’s ongoing conversations

Among the names generating buzz this offseason, Bellinger stands out as a prime target for the New York Yankees. According to Jon Heyman, the Bronx Bombers are reportedly eager to land the Chicago Cubs’ slugger and are prepared to make a significant offer. However, negotiations between the two teams have hit a snag over financial terms.

“The Cubs are asking the Yankees to take on nearly the full $52.5 million Bellinger is owed over the next couple of years,” Heyman reported, highlighting a major sticking point in the discussions.

This financial roadblock has added a layer of complexity to the talks. “The Yankees are expecting more cash coming back,” Heyman added, emphasizing the challenges in reaching a compromise. As the negotiations unfold, Bellinger’s future looms large, with his potential move set to play a pivotal role in shaping New York’s MLB offseason strategy.