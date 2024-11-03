MLB News: Banana Ball sends taunting message to Juan Soto after Yankees contract ends

Juan Soto is officially a free agent, and the New York Yankees have yet to announce any intentions for a new contract with him. Meanwhile, the Banana Ball league took the opportunity to send Soto a playful message about a potential place to play.

Juan Soto is one of the top free agents heading into the next MLB season. The New York Yankees signed him last season, and he proved instrumental in their postseason run, with his powerful home runs helping the Bronx Bombers reach the World Series.

However, Soto’s contract with the Yankees was only for a single season , during which he earned his substantial salary and is now a free agent. Taking advantage of his current free-agent status, the fun-loving Banana Ball league—known for its entertaining and unconventional baseball style— posted an image of a jersey with Soto’s name on X, inviting him to join their league.

It’s worth noting that Soto has stated all MLB teams have an equal chance to sign him. However, he also acknowledged that the Yankees group he was part of in 2024 was “special” and even expressed personal thanks to Aaron Judge for the season.

While the Banana Ball league may not offer lucrative salaries, it has gained significant exposure, broadcasting games on major networks like ESPN, TruTV, and YouTube. Most games are held in Savannah, Georgia, where players entertain fans with tricks and performances that go beyond traditional baseball.

Juan Soto’s Yankees Contract

The 2024 season was highly lucrative for Soto, as he earned $31 million, marking his largest MLB contract to date. Previously, he signed a $23 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

How Many Teams Are in the Banana Ball League?

The Banana Ball league features five teams: the Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters, the Visitors, and the Texas Tailgaters. Some of these teams play in their respective states or cities, and the Savannah Bananas set an attendance record in 2023 with 500,000 fans.