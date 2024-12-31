There is no doubt that Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest pugilists in history. Recently, the Mexican boxer revealed what would be his dream fight before he retires from the sport.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has cemented his place at the pinnacle of boxing throughout his career. As a multi-division world champion, his unique and challenging style has proven difficult for many opponents to overcome.

At 34 years old, retirement may be on the horizon, but Canelo still has a wish list of fighters he hopes to face before hanging up his gloves.

Canelo Alvarez shares his dream opponent before retiring

Mexico has produced countless elite boxers, and Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly among the greatest. Some fans even argue that, due to his multiple championships across weight divisions, Canelo deserves to be ranked above Julio Cesar Chavez.

Canelo began his professional career in 2005 as a promising young talent from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Over the years, he honed his skills to take on some of the best fighters in the world, even at a young age.

In 2013, just eight years into his professional career, Canelo faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. Unfortunately for the Mexican star, Mayweather’s superior experience allowed him to dominate the fight and hand Canelo a rare defeat.

Now, Canelo Alvarez wants a rematch. In an interview with DAZN Boxing, he revealed that his dream fight before retiring would be against Floyd Mayweather. However, he acknowledged the unlikelihood of it happening, as the American is no longer an active fighter.

Floyd Mayweather Jr, former American boxer

“Yes, of course [I would like to fight Mayweather again]. I would love the opportunity to get revenge,” Canelo said. “Obviously we know it’s not going to happen but yes, I would love to get rid of that little thorn.”

Would Floyd Mayweather unretire to fight Canelo Alvarez?

Floyd Mayweather officially retired in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor. Rumors suggest he may return for an exhibition match against Manny Pacquiao in 2025, but a competitive rematch with Canelo Alvarez seems highly unlikely.

Mayweather retired with a flawless record, and risking his perfect career in a bout where the odds may not be in his favor would be a significant gamble. For now, the dream of a Canelo-Mayweather rematch remains just that—a dream.