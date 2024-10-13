MLB News: Tom Ricketts explains why the Cubs failed to make the playoffs for the third straight year

Following a disappointing season, the Chicago Cubs are already setting their sights on next year. Team owner Tom Ricketts addressed the fans in an open letter, reflecting on the season and outlining plans for the future.

A disappointing season ended prematurely for the Chicago Cubs, as the team fell just three games short of the MLB Wild Card berth. After a forgettable 2023 campaign, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts penned a letter to fans explaining the team’s shortcomings and the path forward.

With an 83-79 record in the regular season, the Cubs failed to meet expectations, missing the MLB Playoffs for the third consecutive year—something Ricketts acknowledged in his message.

In the letter, Ricketts provided clarity on why the team fell short of reaching the Wild Card Series: “Inconsistent play and injuries upended that promise, leading us into a hole too deep to recover from despite another second half surge.”

“Bottom line, we did not play a complete season of competitive baseball. As a result, we have again missed the most exciting and exhilarating month of the season – October,” Ricketts added.

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being relieved in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Looking ahead: Cubs preparing for next season

Ricketts also assured fans that the organization is already hard at work preparing for next season, with the goal of reversing their recent struggles and returning to playoff contention: “The work is underway to close the gap to make the Cubs a perennial playoff team. Our baseball operations staff is redoubling its efforts to build a team that consistently plays in the postseason.”

Ricketts emphasized the importance of the foundations the team has built, noting that the Cubs are determined to build upon their strengths and make necessary improvements.

“Jed, Carter and our team of coaches, analysts, scouts and strategists have created one of the top player development groups in the game today – with eight prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list – the most of any team in Major League Baseball,” Ricketts added.

Despite the challenges, Ricketts closed his letter with a positive message, offering hope and encouragement to fans as the Cubs look to bounce back next season: “It is time for us to get to work to bring championship caliber baseball back to Wrigley Field.”

