MLB News: Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reveals why Kodai Senga will start NLCS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

According to Venezuelan manager Carlos Mendoza, the decision to start Kodai Senga in Game 1 against Dodgers was based on maintaining the normal rest routine for each pitcher, while also considering their current physical condition.

“From the beginning, we wanted to put our guys in what we felt was the best position to succeed, considering where they are physically. Some innings need extra days, and we wanted to keep their normal routine. That was the case for Kodai Senga,” Mendoza explained.

Mendoza emphasized the importance of ensuring that Senga felt physically ready for Game 1 by giving him enough rest following his appearance in the previous MLB series. “We wanted to keep it as close as possible to his routine, and for some of the guys, physically, they needed extra days. So we decided to go with Senga for Game 1.”

Kodai Senga’s 2024 Postseason Performance with the Mets

It’s worth noting that Senga started the season injured, pitching in only one regular-season game and making limited appearances in the postseason. So far, he has worked just two innings in the playoffs, where he allowed a home run, one hit, and recorded three strikeouts.

Mets’ Game 2 NLCS Pitcher

In addition to explaining the choice of Senga for Game 1, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also revealed that Sean Manaea will be the starter for Game 2. Manaea has pitched in two games as a starter so far this postseason, logging a total of 12 innings.