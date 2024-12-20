Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are in the final stretch of an incredible race to win the NFC North. Undoubtedly, this is the toughest division in the league with teams like the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

At the moment, the Packers have a record of 10-4, and everything points to them making the playoffs as a wildcard team. This means that, for the second consecutive year, Jordan will have to shine on the road if they want to play in the Super Bowl.

Now, in a statement that could be seen as a warning to the entire NFL, LaFleur stated that his star quarterback might be experiencing the best moment of his young career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Packers win the Super Bowl?

Last January, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers came close to eliminating the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round after crushing the Dallas Cowboys in the first playoff game.

Given this scenario, and considering Love’s potential, Matt LaFleur assures that he is excited about what he sees week after week. “This is the best ball he’s played. Just when I look at all the little things, in terms of his ability to manipulate the pocket when he’s under duress, getting the ball to his checkdowns, or whatever it may be, I think he’s playing at a really high level.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers won't have quarterback available to face Ravens

Love also believes that if he avoids the issue of interceptions, the Super Bowl is within reach. “I think you look at how we played last year toward the end and now; I think it’s pretty similar. The main thing for me is just taking care of the ball, being smart with it, going out there and finding completions and keep continuing to stack those positive plays.”