Mike Tyson's Jake Paul earnings dwarf in comparison to potential huge bout offer

Former world champion Mike Tyson continues to explore new opportunities in boxing, stirring controversy and earning millions, as seen in his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson in action against Jake Paul during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024Mike Tyson in action against Jake Paul during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Alexander Rosquez

Mike Tyson, the former world boxing champion, shocked fans by stepping back into the ring to face Jake Paul. While the fight didn’t showcase the power many had hoped for, it left one question lingering: how far will Iron Mike go in his pursuit of new opportunities?

The era of boxing exhibitions has created a fresh chapter for many former champions. With his charisma and enduring legacy, Tyson has become a key figure in this movement. These exhibition bouts not only generate massive revenue from ticket sales and television rights but also attract lucrative sponsorship deals and other business opportunities.

After earning an estimated $20 million from his fight against Jake Paul, Tyson reaffirmed his ability to remain a top earner, even long past his prime. Yet, according to former world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, Tyson’s earning potential could still grow.

How Much Could Tyson Earn Fighting in His Old Age?

Briggs suggested that Tyson could extend his boxing career for several more years and even attract multimillion-dollar offers to face other big names. “These days, we’ve got doctors, recovery treatments, all kinds of advancements. If you’re not getting seriously hurt, why stop fighting? … I’ll tell you this: if they came to Mike Tyson when he’s 68 years old and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got $200 million for you,‘ you better believe Mike’s grabbing a walking stick and stepping back into that ring, Briggs remarked according to marca.com.

(L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

A Lucrative Business for Former Boxers

For many fans, these exhibition fights are more than just a financial spectacle—they are an exciting and nostalgic experience. Watching their idols step back into the ring, even briefly, allows fans to relive the magic of the past. Tyson, like other former champions, has tapped into this nostalgia to craft a new legacy beyond his competitive career.

What’s Next for Mike Tyson?

Tyson’s future remains uncertain. While the opportunities for business and entertainment seem limitless, health must remain a top priority. Boxing is a physically demanding sport, and the toll it takes on an athlete’s body cannot be ignored.

If Tyson chooses to continue his boxing journey, he is likely to approach it strategically, carefully selecting opponents and fighting conditions to protect his personal brand. After all, Tyson’s legacy is too valuable to jeopardize in unnecessary risks.

