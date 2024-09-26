Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge delivers a strong message to teammate after costly loss

A baserunning mistake costs the New York Yankees dearly, and captain Aaron Judge doesn't hide his frustration.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Gleyber Torres made a crucial mistake during the New York Yankees‘ loss to the Baltimore Orioles, frustrating captain Aaron Judge and the rest of the team. Despite having the opportunity to advance on the bases, Torres made a poor decision that resulted in his elimination.

The Yankees are still fighting to secure first place in the AL East. However, the loss to the Orioles has complicated their chances. The Orioles, on the other hand, have shown their competitiveness and are close to qualifying for the playoffs. Their win over the Yankees gives them a significant lead in the wild-card race.

Aaron Judge expressed disappointment in Torres’ mistake, noting that these types of errors can affect the outcome of the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also acknowledged Torres’ mistake and explained that he should have made a more decisive decision in that situation.

According to The New York Post, Aaron Judge said, “When it comes down to it, stuff like that can’t happen. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes like that on the basepaths.”

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles tags out Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees to end the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles tags out Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees to end the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Yankees’ final push: Bouncing back after costly mistakes

The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season to try to reach their goal. They need to win at least one more than the Orioles to secure first place in the division.

The loss to the Orioles has been a hard blow for the Yankees, but the team still has a chance to bounce back and fight for the title. It will be exciting to see how the next few games play out and whether the Yankees can achieve their goal.

