MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Judge delivers a strong message to teammate after costly loss

Gleyber Torres made a crucial mistake during the New York Yankees‘ loss to the Baltimore Orioles, frustrating captain Aaron Judge and the rest of the team. Despite having the opportunity to advance on the bases, Torres made a poor decision that resulted in his elimination.

The Yankees are still fighting to secure first place in the AL East. However, the loss to the Orioles has complicated their chances. The Orioles, on the other hand, have shown their competitiveness and are close to qualifying for the playoffs. Their win over the Yankees gives them a significant lead in the wild-card race.

Aaron Judge expressed disappointment in Torres’ mistake, noting that these types of errors can affect the outcome of the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also acknowledged Torres’ mistake and explained that he should have made a more decisive decision in that situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The New York Post, Aaron Judge said, “When it comes down to it, stuff like that can’t happen. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes like that on the basepaths.”

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles tags out Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees to end the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Yankees’ final push: Bouncing back after costly mistakes

The Yankees have five games remaining in the regular season to try to reach their goal. They need to win at least one more than the Orioles to secure first place in the division.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Red Sox’s Alex Cora drops a critical truth about missing the postseason

The loss to the Orioles has been a hard blow for the Yankees, but the team still has a chance to bounce back and fight for the title. It will be exciting to see how the next few games play out and whether the Yankees can achieve their goal.