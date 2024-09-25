Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issues strong warning to Shohei Ohtani before crucial MLB postseason debut

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani has had a historic season in MLB, but manager Dave Roberts knows the playoffs are a different challenge.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has had a historic regular season, and he’s about to enter uncharted waters. As Ohtani prepares for the next phase of his MLB career, his manager, Dave Roberts, offered him some words of advice.

Every plate appearance will be viewed under a microscope as opposing pitchers try to find Ohtani’s weakness. But based on his performance during the regular season, even a lab of scientists would have a hard time figuring out Ohtani.

In his seventh season in the Major Leagues, Shohei Ohtani will finally experience postseason baseball. While exciting, Roberts cautioned that it’s a completely different game, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

“It’s going to really test his patience and discipline,” Roberts said. “Knowing that he’s waited his entire life, essentially, to be in Major League postseason. It’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits for a single in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani set to dominate the playoffs

He is batting .301 with 53 home runs, 123 RBIs, and 55 stolen bases. Both his home runs and RBIs lead the National League, while his 128 runs scored lead all of baseball.

Working in Ohtani’s favor is the lineup that surrounds him. With the aforementioned Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Ohtani is protected by powerful hitting. If the opposing team decides to intentionally walk Ohtani, they’ll face another scary threat at the plate. If Ohtani connects but doesn’t send the ball over the fence, he’ll have other sluggers ready to drive him in.

But all eyes will be on Shohei in his first playoff appearance. He is expected to continue his regular-season success and lead the Dodgers to the World Series. It could be intimidating with all the bright lights flashing above him. While Ohtani has dealt with pressure all season, Roberts knows the playoffs are a different beast.

Ohtani: Roberts’ analysis

Roberts analyzed the scenarios in which he envisions Ohtani involved. He compared him to Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger during the 2017 World Series. In that series, both players were too anxious and were outplayed by the Houston Astros.

The second scenario also involved Seager, but during the 2020 World Series. Roberts noted that Seager was much more composed and selective at the plate, earning his first of two World Series MVP awards.

“My hope for Ohtani,” Roberts said when discussing which path Ohtani might take, “is certainly the latter. He’s the best hitter on the planet,” Roberts added. “In the postseason, people are going to take their chances with the guys behind him – even if it’s Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.”