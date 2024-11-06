MLB News: Yankees GM Cashman makes one thing clear about Mets' intentions with free agent Juan Soto

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has made it clear that the team is active in the free-agent market. Several MLB teams, including the Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers, are interested in acquiring Juan Soto.

One of the Yankees’ primary objectives is to retain Juan Soto, who is expected to command a multimillion-dollar contract. The Yankees are prepared to make significant investments in players like Juan Soto and even Pete Alonso to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season.

When asked about the potential threat posed by the Mets in signing MLB star Juan Soto, General Manager Brian Cashman responded candidly, acknowledging the competitive nature of the free-agent market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s hard to say. I mean, I know they want to win,” Cashman stated via SNY. “They’re in a large market with us. They had a taste of success this year and they want to push even further. The best way to do that is to add quality players to what you already have. So, that’s what we, they, and anyone focused on winning and being the last team standing are trying to do: find great players and add them to the mix.”

Advertisement

Potential reinforcements for the Yankees in MLB

In addition to Soto, the Yankees have also shown interest in Pete Alonso, the Mets’ powerful first baseman. Cashman confirmed that he has held conversations with Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, about the possibility of acquiring the player.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Yankees GM Cashman sends clear message to Boone’s critics after World Series disappointment

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players on the market, and Pete certainly did an outstanding job with the Mets. I had a brief conversation with Scott about many of his clients—he has several free agents, which is typical—and Pete is one of them, so yes.”

Advertisement

Yankees’ path forward

The coming months will be pivotal for the Yankees as they make key decisions about their future. With a strong free-agent market and the need to bolster their team, the Yankees are willing to do whatever it takes to reclaim their position at the top of MLB.