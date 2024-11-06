Trending topics:
MLB News: Yankees GM Cashman makes one thing clear about Mets' intentions with free agent Juan Soto

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman shared his perspective on the likelihood of the New York Mets pursuing MLB’s top free agent, Juan Soto.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees waits to congratulate Aaron Judge #99 after Judge hit a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees waits to congratulate Aaron Judge #99 after Judge hit a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has made it clear that the team is active in the free-agent market. Several MLB teams, including the Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers, are interested in acquiring Juan Soto.

One of the Yankees’ primary objectives is to retain Juan Soto, who is expected to command a multimillion-dollar contract. The Yankees are prepared to make significant investments in players like Juan Soto and even Pete Alonso to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season.

When asked about the potential threat posed by the Mets in signing MLB star Juan Soto, General Manager Brian Cashman responded candidly, acknowledging the competitive nature of the free-agent market.

“It’s hard to say. I mean, I know they want to win,” Cashman stated via SNY. “They’re in a large market with us. They had a taste of success this year and they want to push even further. The best way to do that is to add quality players to what you already have. So, that’s what we, they, and anyone focused on winning and being the last team standing are trying to do: find great players and add them to the mix.”

Potential reinforcements for the Yankees in MLB

In addition to Soto, the Yankees have also shown interest in Pete Alonso, the Mets’ powerful first baseman. Cashman confirmed that he has held conversations with Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, about the possibility of acquiring the player.

“Yeah, sure he did,” Cashman said. “There are a lot of high-quality players on the market, and Pete certainly did an outstanding job with the Mets. I had a brief conversation with Scott about many of his clients—he has several free agents, which is typical—and Pete is one of them, so yes.”

Yankees’ path forward

The coming months will be pivotal for the Yankees as they make key decisions about their future. With a strong free-agent market and the need to bolster their team, the Yankees are willing to do whatever it takes to reclaim their position at the top of MLB.

Alexander Rosquez

