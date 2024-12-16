Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Bournemouth receive West Ham in a Matchday 16 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham

By Leonardo Herrera

Bournemouth will face off against West Ham in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Bournemouth vs West Ham online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 16 wraps up with a pivotal showdown impacting both ends of the Premier League table. West Ham, sitting on 18 points, remain uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, though a win could create some breathing room by putting them six points clear of Ipswich.

On the other side, Bournemouth are enjoying an impressive campaign with 24 points from 15 games. A victory would propel them to 27 points, drawing level with Manchester City in the race for a Europa League spot—a compelling incentive for a team performing at such a high level.

When will the Bournemouth vs West Ham match be played?

Bournemouth take on West Ham this Monday, December 16, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

West Ham provide important update on Michail Antonio after scary traffic accident

see also

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Bournemouth and West Ham in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Universo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Better Collective Logo