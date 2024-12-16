Where to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Bournemouth will face off against West Ham in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

Matchday 16 wraps up with a pivotal showdown impacting both ends of the Premier League table. West Ham, sitting on 18 points, remain uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, though a win could create some breathing room by putting them six points clear of Ipswich.

On the other side, Bournemouth are enjoying an impressive campaign with 24 points from 15 games. A victory would propel them to 27 points, drawing level with Manchester City in the race for a Europa League spot—a compelling incentive for a team performing at such a high level.

When will the Bournemouth vs West Ham match be played?

Bournemouth take on West Ham this Monday, December 16, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Bournemouth and West Ham in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Universo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.