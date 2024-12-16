As the NFL season nears its conclusion, every win becomes crucial, and every loss can be a tough blow. Jared Goff made this clear following the defeat of his Detroit Lions at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The talented QB didn’t shy away from taking responsibility in these defining games.

After the 48-42 defeat at Ford Field, head coach Dan Campbell spoke with the press and made it clear that his team did not perform at their best and that they must improve moving forward to achieve great things. Goff, in line with his comments, stated that they cannot afford to make the same mistakes again.

“No, I think he’s right. He’s as good a head coach as there is in this league and he knows when things are right and he knows when things aren’t right and for whatever reason, they came out and kind of punched us in the mouth there early on and we kind of found a way to respond there later on. But still, it wasn’t enough and again, against a team like that, you can’t come out and allow them to do that early on and try to claw your way back,” Goff stated.

He also added: “It’s too hard, it really is and that’s the games that we’re going to be playing from here on out, so yeah, maybe it’s a good wake-up call for us and a nice little recalibration for us and now we get to go on the road. We had some nice home games we just finished up, but now we get to go on the road. It’s us against everybody again and come together and be a bit tighter and move on.”

Bills at Lions Dec 15 DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford (47) during the game between Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions on December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

The Lions will be back in action next Sunday, December 22, when they travel to the Windy City to face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Goff acknowledged the talent of the Bills

The matchup between the Bills and the Lions could easily have been considered a preview of a potential Super Bowl. Two of the most solid teams in the league faced off and left it all on the field. Jared Goff knows the talent his team possesses, but also made it clear that they didn’t lose to just any opponent.

“I think that’s a dang good team and I think we’re a dang good team and they played really well and we didn’t, and that’s why the game was lopsided for most of the game and they’re the class of the NFL and we’d like to think we are too and they came out and played better than we did today,” Goff stated.

Goff also remained calm despite the loss, understanding that it was just a setback and that they still have a lot to give in the remainder of the season.

“We’ll be just fine. I’m sure there will be a ton of stuff written about the sky falling, but no, internally, we’re good. Yeah, we had won how many in a row up to that point, but it sucks to lose. We would’ve loved to win every game out, all the way through the Super Bowl and I hope we can look back on this one as a good learning lesson for us and move on and use some of the stuff that we learned in this game to help us win these next three before we hit the Playoffs.”

Bills at Lions Dec 15 DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff (16) cocks back for a deep pass downfield during the game between Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions on December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

After the loss to the Bills, the NFC North leadership is now up for grabs with only three games remaining. The team led by Dan Campbell can’t afford to lose any more games, as both the Vikings and the Packers are hot on their heels, and they could end up losing the top spot by the end of the season.

