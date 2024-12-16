Where to watch Porto vs Estrela da Amadora live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Porto will play against Estrela da Amadora in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Porto vs Estrela da Amadora online in the US on Fubo]

Sporting CP’s early-season dominance with 11 straight wins hit a snag with back-to-back defeats, allowing Porto to close the gap at the top. Porto capitalized with a draw and a win during that stretch and remain in pursuit of the league leaders, who returned to winning ways this past Matchday.

Porto aim to keep the pressure on by securing a victory against Estrela da Amadora, currently 13th with 12 points. Estrela find themselves in a precarious position, just one point above the relegation playoff zone and three points clear of automatic relegation, making every result critical in their fight for survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Porto vs Estrela da Amadora match be played?

Porto will take Estrela da Amadora in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Monday, December 16, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Rodrigo Pinho of Estrela da Amadora – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Advertisement

Porto vs Estrela da Amadora: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Porto vs Estrela da Amadora in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Estrela da Amadora live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.