MLB News: Yankees sign 17-year-old dominican shortstop rookie for $1.65m

The New York Yankees continue their offseason efforts to bolster the roster, not just with experienced players but also by adding young international talent. Their latest acquisition is 17-year-old Dominican shortstop Stiven Romans, who signed with the Yankees after receiving a $1,650,000 bonus.

Romans, part of the 2024 IFA Class, surprisingly did not make MLB’s Top 50 international prospects list in September, a decision that puzzled many. However, the Yankees saw his potential and secured him for the future.

According to Francys Romero, the Yankees allocated part of the funds originally reserved for Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, using savings from their international signing budget. Some of Romans’ signing bonus came from a trade with the Red Sox involving catcher Carlos Narvaez.

Romans was among the top names expected to sign in 2024. He was the only infielder in the group, joining outfielders Stiven Martinez, Francisco Vilorio, and Angel Marte as standout prospects. Reports also highlight Romans as a promising batter who could play a significant role for the Yankees down the line.

Yankees Add Two More Young Dominican Players

In addition to Romans, YankeesFarm on X reported the signing of two more Dominican players. Ranciel Abreu, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher recently moved to the 2024 IFA Class, and Alfred Ciriaco, a switch-hitting shortstop, have joined the Yankees’ international prospect pool. Both players add depth and potential to the organization’s future roster.