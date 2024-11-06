MLB News: Yankees GM Cashman sends clear message to Boone’s critics after World Series disappointment

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman delivered a clear message following criticism of Manager Aaron Boone after the disappointing World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the World Series loss, the Yankees remain a strong team with the ability to compete for titles in the coming years. GM Brian Cashman has ensured Gerrit Cole‘s continuity with the team and is working to retain Juan Soto, one of the league’s top hitters.

Cashman directly responded to the criticisms targeting Aaron Boone, defending his decisions and acknowledging the complexities of managing in high-stakes MLB games.

“The manager’s job is so impossible; you can play the game of second-guessing. You’re either going to make a move, and it’ll be right, or make a move, and it will be wrong… I think he’s a really, really good manager. We’re lucky to have him, and he’s done a great job,” Cashman said about Boone, via SNY.

Boone’s controversial decision in the World Series

One of Boone’s most debated choices was deploying Nestor Cortes in the 10th inning of Game 1. Cortes, who had been sidelined due to injury, was called to pitch against the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup. While he managed to secure an important out, he ultimately allowed a grand slam to Freddie Freeman, handing Los Angeles the victory.

The future of the Yankees in MLB

Despite the recent setback, the Yankees remain a powerhouse franchise with significant talent. With smart management and strategic decisions, they have the potential to reestablish themselves as a dominant force in MLB.