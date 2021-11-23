The Los Angeles Dodgers entered last season as the most overpowered team in Major League Baseball and it wasn't even close. However, that wasn't enough for them to win back-to-back World Series.

Now, Dave Roberts' team faces an offseason with less money than they'd like. They risk losing several top-tier assets like Max Scherzer and Corey Seager, so they'll have to dig deep into the market to try and fill those voids.

That's why it's not a surprise to see them trying to make a run at one of the offseason's hottest free agents: Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, who was finally posted by the Hiroshima Carp of the NPB on Monday, according to a report by David Vassegh of Dodger Talk.

MLB News: Dodgers Want To Sign Seiya Suzuki

"#Dodgers have shown interest in Japanese OF, Seiya Suzuki who will be posted today. @USABaseball Manager, Mike Scioscia managed vs Suzuki in Olympics. He believes Seiya Suzuki will hit with power in MLB and has “Tremendous throwing arm from Right Field” #HotStove," tweeted Vassegh.

Who's Seiya Suzuki?

Suzuki has drawn comparisons to Japanese legend Hideki Matsui. He's a powerful hitter and an outstanding defender, although he's not exactly fast. Even so, he's reportedly the best Japanese player to come since Shohei Ohtani:

(via CBS Sports)

"Seiya Suzuki is expected to be submitted through the posting system by the Hiroshima Carp once the Japan Series concludes in late November. He's a five-time All-Star in Nippon Professional Baseball with a career .315/.415/.571 slash line who boasts a well-rounded game. In addition to posting above-average exit velocities, he's walked more than he's struck out in two of the past three years. (In 2020, the exception, he finished with one fewer walk than strikeout.) Suzuki also has a high-grade arm that should allow him to make an impact on defense. The one blemish in his game is that he's not a particularly skilled base stealer. Teams will gladly overlook that."

The Dodgers will face plenty of competition to acquire his services, as the Cubs, Giants, Yankees, Angels, Rangers, and many others are also expected to try and make a run at the Japanese star.