The New York Mets have finally found Luis Rojas' replacement for the manager job by appointing Buck Showalter. In the interview process, however, they have apparently not consulted with Max Scherzer or other players.

Following yet another disappointing season, in which they finished with a losing record, the New York Mets have decided that Luis Rojas would no longer continue at the helm and it was time to look for another man for the job.

Buck Showalter was the chosen one to reverse the team's fortunes and the expectations are already high. The 65-year-old has far more experience than Rojas and Mickey Callaway, the team's previous managers, and his résumé includes various postseason appearances.

The Mets are heading into the 2022 MLB season aiming to make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. That's why they have landed a number of big-name players such as Max Scherzer, but they have apparently not consulted with any of them when it came to hiring the new manager.

It's time for the Mets to be back into playoff contention again and owner Steve Cohen knows it. That's why the team made a splash by signing the likes of Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar before the lockout.

However, neither of them has been asked about the appointment of Buck Showalter, according to MLB insider Bob Nightengale: "NY Mets GM Billy Eppler said he didn’t speak to new Mets star Max Scherzer or any active player in the interview process before choosing Buck Showalter," he wrote on Twitter.

After all, we're talking about a decision that's not up to the players. Everyone has their own role, and all that will matter is that they all play their part in getting the Mets to the postseason for the first time in six years.