The New York Mets have emerged as dominant players in this MLB offseason, headlined by their monumental acquisition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Despite this groundbreaking move, the Mets appear far from done in their pursuit of elite talent.

Rumors are now swirling about a potential trade with the St. Louis Cardinals that could bring eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenadoto Queens.

“The Mets have had an incredibly active offseason, including signing the generational talent of Juan Soto to a $765 million deal spanning 15 years,” Ethan Hyatt of Just Baseball remarked. “As it stands, Brett Baty is projected to be the Mets’ starting third baseman, unless they decide to place Mark Vientos—despite his -7 Outs Above Average—at the hot corner.”

Hyatt further noted the Mets’ aggressive spending under owner Steve Cohen, coupled with their perennial playoff aspirations. “Arenado’s contract wouldn’t pose much of an issue for the Mets financially, and their robust farm system provides them with ample assets to facilitate a trade,” Hyatt added, listing the Mets as one of Arenado’s five possible destinations.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium on June 29, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Arenado: The missing piece for the Mets’ championship ambitions

Widely regarded as one of the best third basemen in baseball, Nolan Arenado’s powerful bat, elite defense, and leadership qualities could provide an immediate boost to the New York Mets’ lineup.

Acquiring Arenado wouldn’t come cheap. According to Spotrac, the 32-year-old is owed approximately $74 million over the next three seasons. However, given the Mets’ deep pockets, this financial commitment aligns with their win-now philosophy.

A potential Mets-Cardinals deal: A win-win scenario?

A trade for Arenado could prove mutually beneficial. The Mets would acquire a proven star to fortify their infield and bolster their World Series hopes. Meanwhile, the Cardinals, looking to reset after a disappointing 2024 season, could offload Arenado’s sizable contract and add valuable prospects to jumpstart their rebuild.

While the cost of acquiring Arenado—both in terms of financial outlay and prospect capital—would be steep, it would signal the Mets’ unwavering commitment to contending for MLB championship. Landing a player of Arenado’s caliber would send a resounding message to the league: The Mets are all-in on winning it all.

