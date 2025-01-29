With Juan Soto’s departure to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees are gearing up for a new MLB season in their pursuit of the long-awaited World Series title, which they haven’t won since 2009. A respected voice to weigh in on the team’s outlook is Derek Jeter, who remains optimistic about his former club’s chances.

Despite losing Soto, the Yankees have strengthened their roster with high-profile additions, including stars like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. Derek Jeter believes this blend of new talent and experience could be the key to success. “And they made it to the World Series last year,” Jeter said, per Sportscasting. “Obviously, they fell a little bit short. But now they’re retooling and getting ready for this season.”

“They did a good job,” Jeter added. “You always want to try to improve your team. I’m sure if you ask anyone in the organization, they believe they’ve improved as a whole. The great thing about playing for the Yankees is that almost every season, you have a chance to make the postseason.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees’ challenge: Beating the competition and finding the winning formula

The 2024 season showcased the New York Yankees‘ offensive firepower, with standout performances from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. However, Soto’s departure presents a challenge the team must overcome. Bellinger and Goldschmidt now carry the responsibility of helping replace that production.

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets fits Juan Soto with his New York Mets jersey, during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jeter, who was part of the last Yankees team to win a championship, knows that success hinges on collective effort and peaking at the right time. “You gotta find a way to win three more games,” Jeter emphasized. “That’s what you need to do. I always say the best teams make it, and the hottest team wins. You have to get hot at the right time.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers face off in race for left-handed reliever

What’s next for the Yankees?

The road to the World Series won’t be easy. In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, with their recent reinforcements, pose serious competition. Meanwhile, in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers—having added Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki—are emerging as one of the biggest title contenders.

Advertisement

Jeter remains cautious about making championship predictions. However, with key acquisitions and the leadership of figures like Aaron Judge, there is renewed optimism in the Yankees’ camp. Still, the reality is clear: the competition will be fierce, and the road to a title won’t come easy.