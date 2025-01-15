After losing out on Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, the New York Mets find themselves exploring alternative options to bolster their MLB pitching rotation. According to James Nolan of FanSided, the Mets might make a bold move by targeting Jack Flaherty, the standout right-hander who shined for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

Flaherty delivered a stellar postseason, highlighted by a dominant performance in the World Series, cementing his status as one of the top pitchers in this year’s free-agent market. His reported preference for a short-term deal with a high annual average value (AAV) aligns perfectly with the Mets’ strategy as they look to rebuild their rotation.

“The Mets are very familiar with Jack Flaherty,” Nolan noted. “He faced them twice in the 2024 NLCS, delivering a masterful outing in his first appearance, allowing just two hits over seven innings. He also helped the Dodgers secure the 2024 World Series with a Game 1 victory against the Yankees.”

While Flaherty is expected to be among the most sought-after arms in free agency, his market has been slower to materialize. As MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently reported, the 29-year-old is prioritizing a short-term deal with a higher AAV, a condition that could place the Mets in prime position to land the All-Star.

The Dodgers got perhaps the biggest deal of the trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dodgers facing pressure to retain Flaherty

For the Dodgers, retaining Flaherty has become a top priority. However, the pitcher’s preference for a flexible contract could complicate negotiations, especially with a rival like the Mets lurking. Losing Flaherty to New York would not only weaken the Dodgers’ rotation but also strengthen one of their biggest competitors in the National League.

Flaherty could be a game-changer for the Mets

Adding Jack Flaherty would represent a significant statement for the Mets as they look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 campaign. The right-hander showcased his dominance during the final stretch of the regular season and carried that momentum into October.

Should the Mets secure Flaherty, it would send a clear message to the rest of the league: they are prepared to invest aggressively in pursuit of a championship. The acquisition would immediately elevate their rotation and provide much-needed leadership and experience on the mound.

As the MLB free-agency market continues to unfold, all eyes will be on the Mets and Dodgers to see which team prevails in the race for one of baseball’s most sought-after arms.

