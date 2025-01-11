Juan Soto receives stern message from ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher about New York's MLB team

Juan Soto’s arrival at the New York Mets has sparked excitement among fans and reignited the age-old rivalry between the Mets and the New York Yankees, two of the most iconic franchises in the MLB. However, his recent remarks have added fuel to the fire, drawing criticism from Yankees supporters and former players alike.

In a statement that turned heads, Soto declared: “It’s been a Mets town for a long time, so I think we just gotta bring it to the top. Championships are going to tell you if it’s a Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day.” The comment didn’t sit well with the New York Yankees fans or former players, including Dellin Betances.

Betances, who played for both the Yankees and the Mets during his career, offered a pointed rebuttal. “It is always a Yankees town,” the former pitcher asserted. “It’s always going to be a Yankees town. That’s the way I feel. I don’t know what he was trying to say by that. I love Juan Soto, but… he’s in a situation where I think going to the Mets allows him to be the guy.”

Betances elaborated, comparing the dynamics of the two teams. “If he had joined the Yankees, it’s Judge’s team, regardless,” he added. “That’s just the way I see it. Soto has a chance to be the guy with the Mets. Not to take anything away from Lindor, but Soto’s massive contract puts him front and center. Lindor’s been with the Mets for four years, but Judge came up through the Yankees system, he’s the captain—that’s a different level of legacy.”

Juan Soto of the New York Mets poses with his new uniform after his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mets vs. Yankees: A rivalry for the ages

The rivalry between the Yankees and the Mets remains one of the most iconic in baseball. Both franchises boast a storied history and legions of passionate fans. Juan Soto’s comments have reignited this fierce competition, sparking debates that echo far beyond the confines of New York.

The future of the rivalry

Soto’s arrival at the Mets could mark a turning point in this historic MLB feud. With his undeniable talent and charisma, the Dominican star has the potential to cement himself as the face of the franchise. However, achieving this will require more than just star power—Soto must lead the Mets to World Series titles to challenge the Yankees’ enduring dominance and reshape New York’s baseball identity.