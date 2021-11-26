Even though Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't reach an agreement during the season, that doesn't mean that they'll just let him walk away.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the MLB offseason with more questions than answers. They're still the most stacked team in the National League and a World Series favorite but could risk losing multiple pieces.

When it comes to position players, Corey Seager's situation should be the team's top priority. He declined an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the team, meaning that they'll get a compensatory pick if he signs with another team.

Seager is expected to fetch plenty of attention in free agency, with the New York Yankees reportedly keeping him at the top of their wishlist. Even so, that doesn't mean that his days at Dodger Stadium are over.

Dodgers Tried To Extend Seager

Apparently, the team tried to sign him to a contract extension throughout the season. And, even though talks didn't come to fruition, they still believe that he could fit in the infield next to Trea Turner.

"The Dodgers offered Seager a contract extension earlier this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation," Jorge Castillo of The LA Times reported. "They would welcome a return. If he does re-sign, the Dodgers could move him to third base or keep him at shortstop and trade Trea Turner. The Dodgers acquired Turner along with Scherzer to play second base in 2021 and move to shortstop in 2022 if Seager left. Retaining Seager would open options."

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Still Want To Bring Corey Seager Back

Also, Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently confirmed that the team will try and make a run at Seager in the offseason:

“Seager’s obviously meant a great deal to us looking back,” Friedman said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “And I think we have a pretty demonstrative track record with guys that we know well and have been with us. We’ll be aggressive to try to retain. That being said, we have a lot of other really talented players as well and a whole payroll to look at and manage. He’s a great player. He’s gonna get a great contract rightfully so and time will tell how it kind of plays out.”

Seager played a huge part in their recent success and was even named World Series MVP just two years ago, so the Dodgers will need to break the piggy bank and maybe let other players go if they intend to retain him.