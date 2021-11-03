The first World Series was played in 1903, and The Boston Americans won five of nine games against the Pittsburgh Pirates to get the first title. Some years later that winning team were going to change their name to the Boston Red Sox. The following season, in 1904, the World Series was not contested due to an issue related to business between both leagues (AL / NL).

1905 was the year of the third World Series, that edition of the championship was a victory for the New York Giants (SF Giants today) against Philadelphia Athletics in just 5 games. The first team to win consecutive World Series were the Chicago Cubs in 1907 and 1908 both series against the Detroit Tigers. And the Tigers became the first team to lose twice in a row in the championship.

MLB Winners: List of World Series champions by year

This is the detailed list of all the World Series from 1903 to the last one that was played in the 21st century. The list includes the number of games won in the series and the year in which the title was contested. Some teams have different names depending on the year they played the World Series.
 

Year Winning team Games Losing team
1903 Boston Americans 5–3 Pittsburgh Pirates
1904 No World Series    
1905 New York Giants 4–1 Philadelphia Athletics
1906 Chicago White Sox 4–2 Chicago Cubs
1907 Chicago Cubs 4–0–(1) Detroit Tigers
1908 Chicago Cubs 4–1 Detroit Tigers
1909 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Detroit Tigers
1910 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 Chicago Cubs
1911 Philadelphia Athletics 4–2 New York Giants
1912 Boston Red Sox 4–3–(1) New York Giants
1913 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 New York Giants
1914 Boston Braves 4–0 Philadelphia Athletics
1915 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Philadelphia Phillies
1916 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Brooklyn Robins
1917 Chicago White Sox 4–2 New York Giants
1918 Boston Red Sox 4–2 Chicago Cubs
1919 Cincinnati Reds 5–3 Chicago White Sox
1920 Cleveland Indians 5–2 Brooklyn Robins
1921 New York Giants 5–3 New York Yankees
1922 New York Giants 4–0–(1) New York Yankees
1923 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants
1924 Washington Senators 4–3 New York Giants
1925 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Washington Senators
1926 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 New York Yankees
1927 New York Yankees 4–0 Pittsburgh Pirates
1928 New York Yankees 4–0 St. Louis Cardinals
1929 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 Chicago Cubs
1930 Philadelphia Athletics 4–2 St. Louis Cardinals
1931 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Philadelphia Athletics
1932 New York Yankees 4–0 Chicago Cubs
1933 New York Giants 4–1 Washington Senators
1934 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Detroit Tigers
1935 Detroit Tigers 4–2 Chicago Cubs
1936 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants
1937 New York Yankees 4–1 New York Giants
1938 New York Yankees 4–0 Chicago Cubs
1939 New York Yankees 4–0 Cincinnati Reds
1940 Cincinnati Reds 4–3 Detroit Tigers
1941 New York Yankees 4–1 Brooklyn Dodgers
1942 St. Louis Cardinals 4–1 New York Yankees
1943 New York Yankees 4–1 St. Louis Cardinals
1944 St. Louis Cardinals 4–2 St. Louis Browns
1945 Detroit Tigers 4–3 Chicago Cubs
1946 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Boston Red Sox
1947 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers
1948 Cleveland Indians 4–2 Boston Braves
1949 New York Yankees 4–1 Brooklyn Dodgers
1950 New York Yankees 4–0 Philadelphia Phillies
1951 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants
1952 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers
1953 New York Yankees 4–2 Brooklyn Dodgers
1954 New York Giants 4–0 Cleveland Indians
1955 Brooklyn Dodgers 4–3 New York Yankees
1956 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers
1957 Milwaukee Braves 4–3 New York Yankees
1958 New York Yankees 4–3 Milwaukee Braves
1959 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 Chicago White Sox
1960 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 New York Yankees
1961 New York Yankees 4–1 Cincinnati Reds
1962 New York Yankees 4–3 San Francisco Giants
1963 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–0 New York Yankees
1964 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 New York Yankees
1965 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–3 Minnesota Twins
1966 Baltimore Orioles 4–0 Los Angeles Dodgers
1967 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Boston Red Sox
1968 Detroit Tigers 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals
1969 New York Mets 4–1 Baltimore Orioles
1970 Baltimore Orioles 4–1 Cincinnati Reds
1971 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Baltimore Orioles
1972 Oakland Athletics 4–3 Cincinnati Reds
1973 Oakland Athletics 4–3 New York Mets
1974 Oakland Athletics 4–1 Los Angeles Dodgers
1975 Cincinnati Reds 4–3 Boston Red Sox
1976 Cincinnati Reds 4–0 New York Yankees
1977 New York Yankees 4–2 Los Angeles Dodgers
1978 New York Yankees 4–2 Los Angeles Dodgers
1979 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Baltimore Orioles
1980 Philadelphia Phillies 4–2 Kansas City Royals
1981 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 New York Yankees
1982 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Milwaukee Brewers
1983 Baltimore Orioles 4–1 Philadelphia Phillies
1984 Detroit Tigers 4–1 San Diego Padres
1985 Kansas City Royals 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals
1986 New York Mets 4–3 Boston Red Sox
1987 Minnesota Twins 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals
1988 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–1 Oakland Athletics
1989 Oakland Athletics 4–0 San Francisco Giants
1990 Cincinnati Reds 4–0 Oakland Athletics
1991 Minnesota Twins 4–3 Atlanta Braves
1992 Toronto Blue Jays 4–2 Atlanta Braves
1993 Toronto Blue Jays 4–2 Philadelphia Phillies
1994 No World Series    
1995 Atlanta Braves 4–2 Cleveland Indians
1996 New York Yankees 4–2 Atlanta Braves
1997 Florida Marlins 4–3 Cleveland Indians
1998 New York Yankees 4–0 San Diego Padres
1999 New York Yankees 4–0 Atlanta Braves
2000 New York Yankees 4–1 New York Mets
2001 Arizona Diamondbacks 4–3 New York Yankees
2002 Anaheim Angels 4–3 San Francisco Giants
2003 Florida Marlins 4–2 New York Yankees
2004 Boston Red Sox 4–0 St. Louis Cardinals
2005 Chicago White Sox 4–0 Houston Astros
2006 St. Louis Cardinals 4–1 Detroit Tigers
2007 Boston Red Sox 4–0 Colorado Rockies
2008 Philadelphia Phillies 4–1 Tampa Bay Rays
2009 New York Yankees 4–2 Philadelphia Phillies
2010 San Francisco Giants 4–1 Texas Rangers
2011 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Texas Rangers
2012 San Francisco Giants 4–0 Detroit Tigers
2013 Boston Red Sox 4–2 St. Louis Cardinals
2014 San Francisco Giants 4–3 Kansas City Royals
2015 Kansas City Royals 4–1 New York Mets
2016 Chicago Cubs 4–3 Cleveland Indians
2017 Houston Astros 4–3 Los Angeles Dodgers
2018 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Los Angeles Dodgers
2019 Washington Nationals 4–3 Houston Astros
2020 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

 

MLB Championship Winners: The top 5 teams with most World Series titles

New York Yankees are the team with the most titles in the World Series with 27 titles. They won the first title in 1921, during that decade of the 20s the New York Yankees won six titles. In the 30s the team won another five World Series titles. Between the 40s and 50s the Yankees continued to dominate the championship winning another 12 titles. At the end of the 20th century the New York Yankees won 28 World Series titles.

In the 21st century the Yankees have barely managed to win four World Series titles, one in 2000 vs. Mets, another in 2001 vs. Diamondbacks, 2003 vs. Marlins and finally in 2009 vs. Philadelphia Phillies. Aside from the World Series titles, the Yankees lost 13 times, for a total of 40 World Series appearances.

MLB Championship Losers: Teams that have never won the World Series

When Major League Baseball consisted of only 16 teams in the 20th century, all of them managed, at some point, to win the World Series. But decades later, during the expansion to 30 teams, some franchises like the Seattle Mariners have never been able to win a World Series title. Here we have a list of the teams that have never won a World Series title.

Seattle Mariners: They have never won a World Series since the franchise was created in 1977.

San Diego Padres: They don't have World Series titles but they played in a series in 1998 and lost to the Yankees.

Milwaukee Brewers: The last time they tried to win a championship title was in 1989, but they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Texas Rangers: In 2011 they were very close to the World Series title but they lost against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado Rockies: This team was founded in 1993, they are relatively young, and in 2007 they played and lost in the World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay Rays: In 2020 they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team had a good regular season.