MLB Winners: List of World Series champions by year

The first World Series was in 1903, at that time there was a different format called Best-of-nine until 1920. The Boston Americans won the first World Series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Check out the entire list of the World Series champs through the years.

The first World Series was played in 1903, and The Boston Americans won five of nine games against the Pittsburgh Pirates to get the first title. Some years later that winning team were going to change their name to the Boston Red Sox. The following season, in 1904, the World Series was not contested due to an issue related to business between both leagues (AL / NL).

1905 was the year of the third World Series, that edition of the championship was a victory for the New York Giants (SF Giants today) against Philadelphia Athletics in just 5 games. The first team to win consecutive World Series were the Chicago Cubs in 1907 and 1908 both series against the Detroit Tigers. And the Tigers became the first team to lose twice in a row in the championship.

This is the detailed list of all the World Series from 1903 to the last one that was played in the 21st century. The list includes the number of games won in the series and the year in which the title was contested. Some teams have different names depending on the year they played the World Series.



Year Winning team Games Losing team 1903 Boston Americans 5–3 Pittsburgh Pirates 1904 No World Series 1905 New York Giants 4–1 Philadelphia Athletics 1906 Chicago White Sox 4–2 Chicago Cubs 1907 Chicago Cubs 4–0–(1) Detroit Tigers 1908 Chicago Cubs 4–1 Detroit Tigers 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Detroit Tigers 1910 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 Chicago Cubs 1911 Philadelphia Athletics 4–2 New York Giants 1912 Boston Red Sox 4–3–(1) New York Giants 1913 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 New York Giants 1914 Boston Braves 4–0 Philadelphia Athletics 1915 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Philadelphia Phillies 1916 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Brooklyn Robins 1917 Chicago White Sox 4–2 New York Giants 1918 Boston Red Sox 4–2 Chicago Cubs 1919 Cincinnati Reds 5–3 Chicago White Sox 1920 Cleveland Indians 5–2 Brooklyn Robins 1921 New York Giants 5–3 New York Yankees 1922 New York Giants 4–0–(1) New York Yankees 1923 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants 1924 Washington Senators 4–3 New York Giants 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Washington Senators 1926 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 New York Yankees 1927 New York Yankees 4–0 Pittsburgh Pirates 1928 New York Yankees 4–0 St. Louis Cardinals 1929 Philadelphia Athletics 4–1 Chicago Cubs 1930 Philadelphia Athletics 4–2 St. Louis Cardinals 1931 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Philadelphia Athletics 1932 New York Yankees 4–0 Chicago Cubs 1933 New York Giants 4–1 Washington Senators 1934 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Detroit Tigers 1935 Detroit Tigers 4–2 Chicago Cubs 1936 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants 1937 New York Yankees 4–1 New York Giants 1938 New York Yankees 4–0 Chicago Cubs 1939 New York Yankees 4–0 Cincinnati Reds 1940 Cincinnati Reds 4–3 Detroit Tigers 1941 New York Yankees 4–1 Brooklyn Dodgers 1942 St. Louis Cardinals 4–1 New York Yankees 1943 New York Yankees 4–1 St. Louis Cardinals 1944 St. Louis Cardinals 4–2 St. Louis Browns 1945 Detroit Tigers 4–3 Chicago Cubs 1946 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Boston Red Sox 1947 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers 1948 Cleveland Indians 4–2 Boston Braves 1949 New York Yankees 4–1 Brooklyn Dodgers 1950 New York Yankees 4–0 Philadelphia Phillies 1951 New York Yankees 4–2 New York Giants 1952 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers 1953 New York Yankees 4–2 Brooklyn Dodgers 1954 New York Giants 4–0 Cleveland Indians 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers 4–3 New York Yankees 1956 New York Yankees 4–3 Brooklyn Dodgers 1957 Milwaukee Braves 4–3 New York Yankees 1958 New York Yankees 4–3 Milwaukee Braves 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 Chicago White Sox 1960 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 New York Yankees 1961 New York Yankees 4–1 Cincinnati Reds 1962 New York Yankees 4–3 San Francisco Giants 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–0 New York Yankees 1964 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 New York Yankees 1965 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–3 Minnesota Twins 1966 Baltimore Orioles 4–0 Los Angeles Dodgers 1967 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Boston Red Sox 1968 Detroit Tigers 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals 1969 New York Mets 4–1 Baltimore Orioles 1970 Baltimore Orioles 4–1 Cincinnati Reds 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Baltimore Orioles 1972 Oakland Athletics 4–3 Cincinnati Reds 1973 Oakland Athletics 4–3 New York Mets 1974 Oakland Athletics 4–1 Los Angeles Dodgers 1975 Cincinnati Reds 4–3 Boston Red Sox 1976 Cincinnati Reds 4–0 New York Yankees 1977 New York Yankees 4–2 Los Angeles Dodgers 1978 New York Yankees 4–2 Los Angeles Dodgers 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates 4–3 Baltimore Orioles 1980 Philadelphia Phillies 4–2 Kansas City Royals 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 New York Yankees 1982 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Milwaukee Brewers 1983 Baltimore Orioles 4–1 Philadelphia Phillies 1984 Detroit Tigers 4–1 San Diego Padres 1985 Kansas City Royals 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals 1986 New York Mets 4–3 Boston Red Sox 1987 Minnesota Twins 4–3 St. Louis Cardinals 1988 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–1 Oakland Athletics 1989 Oakland Athletics 4–0 San Francisco Giants 1990 Cincinnati Reds 4–0 Oakland Athletics 1991 Minnesota Twins 4–3 Atlanta Braves 1992 Toronto Blue Jays 4–2 Atlanta Braves 1993 Toronto Blue Jays 4–2 Philadelphia Phillies 1994 No World Series 1995 Atlanta Braves 4–2 Cleveland Indians 1996 New York Yankees 4–2 Atlanta Braves 1997 Florida Marlins 4–3 Cleveland Indians 1998 New York Yankees 4–0 San Diego Padres 1999 New York Yankees 4–0 Atlanta Braves 2000 New York Yankees 4–1 New York Mets 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks 4–3 New York Yankees 2002 Anaheim Angels 4–3 San Francisco Giants 2003 Florida Marlins 4–2 New York Yankees 2004 Boston Red Sox 4–0 St. Louis Cardinals 2005 Chicago White Sox 4–0 Houston Astros 2006 St. Louis Cardinals 4–1 Detroit Tigers 2007 Boston Red Sox 4–0 Colorado Rockies 2008 Philadelphia Phillies 4–1 Tampa Bay Rays 2009 New York Yankees 4–2 Philadelphia Phillies 2010 San Francisco Giants 4–1 Texas Rangers 2011 St. Louis Cardinals 4–3 Texas Rangers 2012 San Francisco Giants 4–0 Detroit Tigers 2013 Boston Red Sox 4–2 St. Louis Cardinals 2014 San Francisco Giants 4–3 Kansas City Royals 2015 Kansas City Royals 4–1 New York Mets 2016 Chicago Cubs 4–3 Cleveland Indians 2017 Houston Astros 4–3 Los Angeles Dodgers 2018 Boston Red Sox 4–1 Los Angeles Dodgers 2019 Washington Nationals 4–3 Houston Astros 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers 4–2 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series after beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

MLB Championship Winners: The top 5 teams with most World Series titles

New York Yankees are the team with the most titles in the World Series with 27 titles. They won the first title in 1921, during that decade of the 20s the New York Yankees won six titles. In the 30s the team won another five World Series titles. Between the 40s and 50s the Yankees continued to dominate the championship winning another 12 titles. At the end of the 20th century the New York Yankees won 28 World Series titles.

In the 21st century the Yankees have barely managed to win four World Series titles, one in 2000 vs. Mets, another in 2001 vs. Diamondbacks, 2003 vs. Marlins and finally in 2009 vs. Philadelphia Phillies. Aside from the World Series titles, the Yankees lost 13 times, for a total of 40 World Series appearances.

MLB Championship Losers: Teams that have never won the World Series

When Major League Baseball consisted of only 16 teams in the 20th century, all of them managed, at some point, to win the World Series. But decades later, during the expansion to 30 teams, some franchises like the Seattle Mariners have never been able to win a World Series title. Here we have a list of the teams that have never won a World Series title.

Seattle Mariners: They have never won a World Series since the franchise was created in 1977.

San Diego Padres: They don't have World Series titles but they played in a series in 1998 and lost to the Yankees.

Milwaukee Brewers: The last time they tried to win a championship title was in 1989, but they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Texas Rangers: In 2011 they were very close to the World Series title but they lost against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado Rockies: This team was founded in 1993, they are relatively young, and in 2007 they played and lost in the World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay Rays: In 2020 they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the team had a good regular season.