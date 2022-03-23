Following a somewhat quiet offseason, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a Chicago Cubs star to upgrade their roster.

The New York Yankees made a big move by trading for Josh Donaldson. But as much of an improvement as that could be, that also cost them a well-known offensive force in Gary Sanchez.

The Bronx Bombers will now have Ben Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka sharing the catching duties. But with Rotvedt's status for Opening Day in question due to an injury, that position has become a big offensive liability for them.

With that in mind, the Yankees have set their sights on Chicago Cubs veteran Willson Contreras, who's entering the final year of club control and could be a prime trade candidate around MLB.

MLB Rumors: Yankees Are Interested In Willson Contreras

"While he might not be a great fit for semi-regular DH time, Contreras should hold plenty of appeal to catching-needy teams," reported Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. "The Yankees make an unsurprising possibility after trading away Gary Sánchez. New York is presently slated to roll with Kyle Higashioka and Ben Rortvedt behind the dish. That duo figures to be capable defensively but doesn’t seem likely to come close to Contreras’ production at the plate."

The Cubs Could Let Him Go At A Fair Price

Contreras is entering the final year of his deal, yet that doesn't mean that the Cubs will let him go at a discount. If anything, they'll ask for a big return for the Venezuelan backstop, one of the best in the league:

"Per reports, the Cubs are seeking a haul in return for Contreras, who has a strong arm and has put together 20-plus home run campaigns in three out of six seasons in the big-leagues," reported Pat Ragazzo of Fan Nation.

Contreras, Cubs Have Yet To Discuss A Contract Extension

Contreras and the Cubs haven't exactly had any discussions about his future with the organization. He's the only veteran left from their World Series-winning core after Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez were traded last season:

“No, there haven’t been any talks. I’m good with it” Contreras told The Athletic. “They know what they’re doing, they know what’s best for the team. I’m here because I love my team. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen. I’m always open. You know me, I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on having a good year, having fun with my team and trying to win.”

Contreras is one of the best players in his position and he'll gauge plenty of interest around the league if he's made available for trade. The Yankees have been mostly quiet in the winter, so they better be aggressive if they truly want to get him.