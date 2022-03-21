After striking out on Freddie Freem, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story; the New York Yankees are now finally trying to bolster their rotation.

Once again, the New York Yankees failed to deliver the big-name player their fans were hoping for. They struck out on Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, and Freddie Freeman. Moreover, they failed to make a run at any of the big-name pitchers in the free-agent market.

The Yankees' true issues have come from the mound. They can rake like the best of them, and they sure improved their offensive production with the addition of Josh Donaldson. Their rotation, however, continues to be pedestrian at best.

That's why, now that they're officially out of the race for most top-tier hitters, they've finally shifted their attention to adding more pitching besides Gerrit Cole. For that, they're targeting Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.

MLB Rumors: Yankees Targeting Frankie Montas And Sean Manaea

"Yankees, who checked in on Story, continue to focus on pitching. They remain one of many in on Montas/Manaea," reported Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Why Would The A's Trade Either Of Them?

(Transcript via Sports Illustrated)

"It's no secret that the A’s have been slashing payroll at a rapid pace this offseason. It all began prior to the lockout when Oakland allowed highly esteemed manager Bob Melvin, who was owed $4 million this season, walk to the San Diego Padres for zero compensation in return. And once the work stoppage concluded, the A’s front office went in full fire sale mode, sending Matt Olson to the Braves, Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt to the Mets.

Manaea and Montas have been heavily involved in trade rumors for much of the offseason. And at this point, the rebuilding A’s appear to be more than willing to deal one, if not both of them.

Especially Manaea, who is entering his final year of arbitration and is projected to earn $10.2 million in 2022. As for Montas, he is under cheap control for two more seasons, which might cost teams more in assets if they wish to acquire him."

Hopefully, Brian Cashman will get a deal done. The race for the AL East will be one for the ages and there's simply no way the Yankees can keep up with the rest of their division unless they finally add more firepower to that rotation.