MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees superstar poised to eclipse Shohei Ohtani’s contract

Projections indicate that the New York Yankees star could sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history, surpassing that of the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

A star of the New York Yankees is on the verge of becoming one of the highest-paid players in MLB history, surpassing even the exceptional Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At 25 years old, the Yankees’ standout outfielder has demonstrated an exceptional level of play and is expected to receive a multi-million-dollar offer in free agency.

The Yankees will face intense competition for Juan Soto‘s services, particularly from the New York Mets. The possibility of Soto joining their rival team has generated significant anticipation among fans.

According to projections by Tim Britton of The Athletic, Juan Soto’s next contract could surpass the record set by Ohtani in both total value and average annual value. Britton estimates Soto could seek a 14-year, $540 million deal, with a yearly average of $40 million.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning double against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Ohtani’s record

Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers, valued at $700 million, has been considered the most lucrative in MLB history. However, due to deferred money factors and luxury tax calculations, Ohtani’s effective annual average stands at $43.8 million.

Soto’s future

Soto has proven to be one of the best young players in MLB. His hitting ability, power, and discipline at the plate make him an invaluable asset to any team. The Yankees are keen to retain Soto and are prepared to make a significant effort to keep him. However, the competition will be fierce, with the Mets emerging as strong contenders.

Soto’s impending contract is expected to be one of the most discussed topics of the offseason. MLB fans will eagerly watch to see if Soto can set a new salary record and become the highest-paid player in history.

