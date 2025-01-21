The Los Angeles Dodgers have been generating significant buzz during the MLB offseason. With the addition of more than six new players to their roster and the re-signing of key contributors like Teoscar Hernandez, the reigning champions have become a hot topic among other franchises. One of the teams weighing in on the Dodgers’ activity is the New York Mets, with comments from their coach, Eric Chavez.

The Dodgers‘ recent signing of Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki has reportedly raised concerns across the league, as noted by a former MLB executive. Shortly after the signing, Chavez took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Dodgers’ offseason moves and what lies ahead for the Mets in the upcoming season.

Initially, Chavez posed a thought-provoking question to MLB fans about the Dodgers’ strategy: “Is what the Dodgers are doing good for baseball? I don’t know. I’m excited for 2025, I’ll tell you that,” he remarked, expressing mixed feelings about the team’s aggressive approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his own playing days, Chavez recalled the era when the New York Yankees were famously dubbed the “Evil Empire.” “Back in the early ’90s and 2000s, the ‘Evil Empire’ came to the Oakland Coliseum. The A’s versus the New York Yankees—we competed. I accepted the challenge, I loved it. I didn’t feel like an underdog and didn’t care that they were spending more money than we were,” he said, highlighting the competitive spirit that defined his career.

A jersey close-up of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounding the bases after his home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.

Advertisement

Chavez reflects on facing the Dodgers in 2025

With vivid memories of past clashes against baseball’s iconic “Evil Empire,” Eric Chavez now sees the Dodgers as the new team to beat. “The first thing I did was look at the schedule to see when we’re playing them. I can’t wait,” Chavez shared. His anticipation for the matchup mirrors the emotions he once felt when facing the Yankees, underscoring the rivalry’s intensity.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Royals' star criticizes Mets for undervaluing Pete Alonso's contributions

“David and Goliath, that’s how I felt—let’s go,” Chavez said. These sentiments will come to life in the upcoming season, as the Mets aim for redemption after falling to the Dodgers in last year’s American League Championship Series.

Advertisement

Chavez excited about Mets’ vision for 2025

Chavez has expressed enthusiasm about the Mets’ ambitious approach under their current leadership. Speaking about the team’s direction, Chavez praised the organization’s commitment to staying competitive. “I’m just glad I’m with an owner who is willing to compete in today’s climate,” he remarked.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Chavez eagerly awaits the Mets’ next strategic moves. “Is it a sustainable business plan? I have no idea. The next agreement will be interesting,” he noted, highlighting the uncertainty but also the excitement surrounding the team’s future.

Advertisement