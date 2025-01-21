Corey Perry takes shot at the NHL for Connor McDavid's suspension, compares him to Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James

Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry has grown particularly sick and tired of superstar Connor McDavid taking constant abuse on the ice, and the NHL’s officials doing nothing to stop it. After McDavid finally snapped back, and received a three-game suspension for it, Perry dropped a harsh statement to the league, comparing the situation to Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James‘ in their leagues.

Hockey is unlike any other sport. I believe that is made quite evident from the moment fans step into an NHL arena and are eager for the players to drop the gloves and fistfight one another. Moreover, hockey gives players the ability to police the game themselves. If something goes unnoticed by the referees, the players are quick to ensure it doesn’t go unaddressed.

During the candid matchup between the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, McDavid was roughed up constantly by the opposition, but many of the penalties went uncalled. During the last minute of action, Connor Garland interfered with McDavid for about 15 seconds, and the referees never blew the whistle. The Oilers’ star had enough and got chippy. Chaos ensued, McDavid cross-checked Garland on the head, and was handed a three-game suspension because of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perry wasn’t going to stand with his arms crossed as the best player in the locker room, and arguably in the league, was forced to miss time. During an interview with Sportsnet, Perry dropped a very powerful message to the NHL, reminding the league how other stars like Mahomes or James are protected by their organizations.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers is checked by Conor Garland #8 of the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on January 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertisement

Why aren’t we protecting the superstars? Every other league does it: Mahomes, Lebron… They protect their superstars,” Perry stated, via Mark Spector from Sportsnet Canada. “You can’t tell me that Garland didn’t have three penalties in the last 10 seconds of that game.

Advertisement

see also NHL schedules hearing with Oilers star Connor McDavid after wild ending vs Canucks

“If they just call the penalty, all that s— doesn’t happen. Sure, they’re going to take extra abuse. They’re the superstars. Connor knows that and he doesn’t b—- and complain very often about it. So we’ll do it for him.”

Advertisement

Perry’s had enough

Corey Perry has been around the NHL for over 20 seasons, so he knows better than anybody the dos and don’ts of referees in the league. However, that doesn’t mean he is on board with it. After the incident-filled conclusion in Vancouver, Perry made something clear about the referreeing, compared to other sports.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers shoots against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on October 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the first period, that’s a penalty. In the third period with 20 seconds left, it isn’t? Why are we like that? Why are we thinking that way?” Perry stated. “They don’t do that in football. They throw the flag every time there’s a penalty. That’s the problem: We’re reffing the score. We’re reffing the time of the game.“

see also NFL ref Clay Martin breaks silence on controversial calls that benefitted Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs Texans

Perry’s comment comes with curious timing following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in a game where a couple of controversial calls went Mahomes and the Chiefs’ way. However, it’s true the NFL looks to protect their quarterbacks, and especially the best ones, something that the NHL may be disregarding, according to Perry.

Advertisement

Penalties drawn by McDavid

According to the NHL data, McDavid is the player that possesses the puck the most in the offensive zone, with a staggering 1:25 minutes of possession in the O-zone per game, however, he only draws the 47th most penalties in the league by players.

Advertisement

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Many believe the math ain’t adding up, because of how closely McDavid is covered. Even opposing teams’ scouts admit they could be called for penalties every time he touches the puck, but referees select not to because they’d be stopping the game constantly.

see also Connor McDavid's net worth: How much money does the Edmonton Oilers captain have?

“It’s frustrating to watch when you’re on his team because you see the abuse he takes,” Perry told Sportsnet. “Forty-seventh in the league? Anybody else in the league that stuff happens to, it’s a penalty. But because he has the puck so much, (referees) don’t want to call a penalty every time.“

Advertisement