Bills QB Josh Allen could lose key teammate for the matchup against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The NFL is facing one of the most crucial moments of the season, and next weekend will offer fans a matchup that could easily be considered an early final. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Arrowhead, and for this important event, Josh Allen could be without a key player when going up against Patrick Mahomes.

In the Bills‘ last game, talented cornerback Christian Benford suffered a heavy blow to the head and was placed in the concussion protocol. This was announced by head coach Sean McDermott during his Monday press conference, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The news was reported by journalist AJ Feldman via his X (formerly Twitter) account @AJFeldmanTV, and while there are no specifics yet on his recovery, his availability for the upcoming game against the Chiefs remains uncertain.

“Bills cornerback Christian Benford was placed in the concussion protocol because of this hit he took on the onside kick. Took a pretty good shot to the head area. Certainly celebrating less than some of his teammates afterward.”

Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

The former Villanova player played every game for the Bills during the season, and in the game against the Ravens, he participated in 98% of the defensive snaps and recorded five tackles.

Another player could be absent for the game against the Chiefs

In addition to the potential absence of Benford due to being placed in the concussion protocol, Sean McDermott is facing another situation with one of his players ahead of the big clash vs Kansas City Chiefs.

The game against the Ravens, while bringing the satisfaction of clinching a conference playoff spot, unfortunately left the Bills dealing with some physical setbacks. According to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, safety Taylor Rapp suffered a hard hit to his hip and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

“Sean McDermott says S Taylor Rapp (hip) is day to day,” Fitzgerald stated via @kfitz134.